US existing home sales fall 5.5% in October to 3.75 million pace, slowest since August 2010

Existing US home sales dropped 5.5% in October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.75 million units, the slowest pace since August 2010, as mortgage rates climbed above 7%. The median sales price still rose 0.4% from a year earlier to a record October high of $416,700.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slumped in October to their slowest pace in more than 16 years as mortgage rates climbed sharply, ratcheting up borrowing costs for aspiring homebuyers.

Existing home sales fell 5.5% last month from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.75 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That is the slowest annual sales pace since August 2010, when the market was still reeling from the late-2000s U.S. housing crash. Sales sank 8.8% compared with October last year. The latest sales tally fell short of the 3.8 million pace economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

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Lawrence Yun calls market tough

October is the third month in a row that the annual sales pace has remained below 4 million. It is just a tough market for buyers and sellers, said Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist. Home sales have mostly hovered close to a 4-million annual pace going back to 2023, far short of the historic norm that is closer to 5.2 million.

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The sharp pullback in sales comes as the average rate on a 30-year mortgage climbed above 7% in September and hit its highest level in nearly three years last month. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage reached 7.4% early last month and has remained above 7% since. It briefly dipped below 6% before the war between the U.S. and Iran started in late February.

Despite the latest pullback in sales, home prices continued to march higher nationally last month, albeit at a slower clip. The U.S. median sales price rose 0.4% in October from a year earlier to $416,700, an all-time high for the month of October based on data going back to 1999, NAR said. Home prices have risen on an annual basis for 40 months in a row.

Housing market slump since 2022

The U.S. housing market has been in a slump since 2022, when mortgage rates began to climb from pandemic-era lows. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes were essentially flat last year, stuck at a 30-year low. This year, sales have been in a rut in large part due to rising mortgage rates, which have risen sharply in the months since the war between the U.S. and Iran started in late February.

Expectations of higher inflation amid surging oil prices have pushed up the long-term bond yields that lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans, driving mortgage rates higher. Many of the homes purchased last month likely went under contract in September and August, when the average rate on a 30-year mortgage ranged from 6.65% to 7.03%, according to Freddie Mac.

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The sharp rise in mortgage rates, which can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, has led many would-be home shoppers to put their home shopping plans on hold. However, those who can afford to buy at current rates, or pay all cash, have a much wider selection of homes to choose from than they have had in years as properties sit on the market longer.

Unsold inventory rises to 1.59 million

Although home inventory levels remain below historical norms, there were 1.59 million unsold homes at the end of last month, the highest level of unsold inventory on the market since November 2019, NAR said. All told, unsold home inventory rose 1.3% last month from September and climbed 4.6% from October last year, NAR said. October month-end inventory translates to a 5.1-months supply at the current sales pace, the largest since November 2015.

Traditionally, a 4- to 6-month supply is considered a balanced market between buyers and sellers.