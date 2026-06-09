US Home Sales Rise 3.2% in May Amid Signs of Market Stabilization

Home sales increased 3.2% in May, reaching a new median price record of $429,300. Analysts note emerging green shoots as mortgage rates dip slightly and price growth slows, though inventory remains tight and affordability challenges persist.

Home sales rose by 3.2% in May compared to both the previous month and the same period last year, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

The median existing-home price reached a new May record of $429,300, reflecting continued price growth albeit at a slower pace. The report highlights a housing market navigating persistent challenges, including limited inventory and elevated mortgage rates, though there are emerging signs of improvement. Bankrate principal analyst Ted Rossman described the situation as showing "green shoots of progress" despite a difficult environment shaped by a shortage of homes for sale and high costs.

Mortgage rates, while higher than many anticipated at the start of the year, have declined relative to the prior spring, and price growth has decelerated, with some previously overheated markets in the South experiencing actual price declines. These shifts may encourage more buyers and sellers to re-enter the market as summer approaches, though Rossman characterized the spring market as barely passing with a grade around a C or C-minus.

He noted that without the inflationary impact of the war in Iran, mortgage rates could be in the mid-to-upper 5% range, offering greater relief to buyers. Inventory levels improved slightly, with 1.55 million homes available for purchase, representing a 4.5-month supply. This marks a 3.3% increase from April and a 0.6% rise from May of the previous year.

However, National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun emphasized that supply remains insufficient and could tighten further if sales accelerate, potentially reigniting bidding wars. Yun had revised the association's 2026 sales forecast downward a few months earlier due to stubbornly high mortgage rates and a sluggish start to the spring buying season.

He explained that the absolute low in home sales likely occurred over the past two years, and the market is now seeing some uplift from increased employment, life events, and improving affordability driven by lower mortgage rates compared to the past two years. The 3.2% sales jump alongside a modest 1.3% price increase indicates Americans are moving rather than remaining stagnant, with income growth outpacing price appreciation. Regional data shows varied performance.

The Northeast was the only region where sales declined year-over-year, dropping 8%, while its median price rose 4.2% to $534,900. The Midwest saw a 2% sales increase with a median price rise of 2.8% to $336,300. The South, which accounted for 47% of existing-home sales, continued to demonstrate strength, while the West recorded a 5.6% sales increase and a slight 0.7% price dip to $625,900.

Rossman pointed out that some Sun Belt markets in the South and West have experienced small price drops after a period of robust construction boosted inventory, creating slightly better conditions for buyers compared to last summer. He stressed that the U.S. housing market is not monolithic but a patchwork of local markets, with inventory relatively healthier in the South and West, opening opportunities for prospective purchasers. Despite these positive signals, affordability remains a significant hurdle.

The median existing-home price has risen year-over-year for 35 consecutive months, but the rate of growth has moderated. Compared to a year ago, the typical home costs 1.3% more; over three years, it's 8% higher; and over six years, a staggering 51% increase, according to NAR historical data.

In contrast, average Americans' pay has grown 3.4% over the past year, 12% over several years, and 26% over six years, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics figures. Rossman advised borrowers to shop aggressively for mortgage rates, comparing at least three quotes and leveraging strong credit to potentially beat the national average by half a percentage point.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in May was 6.44%, up from 6.33% in April but down from 6.82% a year ago, per Freddie Mac data. A modest rate reduction of about a third of a percentage point could save a buyer with a $400,000 loan roughly $100 monthly, which while not transformative, provides some relief





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