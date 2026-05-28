US Home Purchase Lending Drops to 12-Year Low in Q1 2026

Home purchase loan originations fell 19% in the first quarter of 2026, reaching the lowest level in 12 years. High mortgage rates above 6% and persistent inventory shortages continue to sideline buyers, with declines seen in nearly all metropolitan markets.

Roughly 581,000 home purchase loans were originated from January through March 2026, down 19% from the previous quarter, according to the “Purchase, refinancing, and home-equity lending all posted declines from the previous quarter, continuing a seasonal trend we’ve seen during the start of the year over the past four years,” says Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM.

US home purchase lending plunged to its lowest level in 12 years at the start of 2026, dragged down by elevated home prices and mortgage rates stuck above 6% that sidelined many prospective buyers. Purchase lending totaled nearly $237 billion in the first quarter, down 18% from the fourth quarter of 2025 and down 8% year over year.

, while the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.16% at the start of the year, by the first days of April, it surged 30 basis points to 6.46%, piling additional pressure onto an already strained “Rates have moderated from their peaks, but when you layer persistent lock-in, still-scarce inventory, prices that remain near record highs, and geopolitical uncertainty, you get a market where most buyers are hesitant to make the leap,” says Roughly 581,000 home purchase loans were originated from January through March 2026, according to the Q1 2026 US Residential Property Mortgage Origination Report from real estate data firm ATTOM.

At the local level, residential lending declined quarter over quarter in 96.5% of the 200 metros analyzed by ATTOM, while purchase activity fell in 99% of them. Jones says the widespread nature of the decline signals that the first-quarter slump is not “a regional soft patch but a nearly marketwide freeze. ” Notably, St. Louis, Rochester, and Pittsburgh also saw the biggest pullback in total residential lending.

“These are supply-constrained, established markets without the release valves, like new construction, that can soften price pressure and keep the market well-stocked and moving,” says Jones. , while the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.16% at the start of the year, by the first days of April, it surged 30 basis points to 6.46%.

, Jones says the metro faces a different set of pressures: rising insurance premiums, HOA fees, and new flood map designations are eating up whatever relief lower mortgage rates might otherwise provide. Meanwhile, refinancing activity fell 7% quarter over quarter to 715,818 loans originated in the first quarter, while HELOCs were down 12% from the last quarter, totalling 272,156 new loans.

US home purchase lending plunged to its lowest level in 12 years at the start of 2026, dragged down by elevated home prices and mortgage rates stuck above 6% that sidelined many prospective buyers. Roughly 581,000 home purchase loans were originated from January through March 2026, according to the Q1 2026 US Residential Property Mortgage Origination Report from real estate data firm ATTOM.

, while the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.16% at the start of the year, by the first days of April, it surged 30 basis points to 6.46%.





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