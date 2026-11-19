The International Council of Shopping Centers and Logile report reveals $124 billion in US holiday spending, highlighting a sharp consumer focus on value, physical store visits, and deal hunting during the critical post-Thanksgiving period.

The International Council of Shopping Centers, Logile, and NordVPN have released joint research detailing the financial trajectory and behavioral shifts of US shoppers during the critical five-day period extending from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. This annual shopping window is projected to generate $124 billion in total consumer expenditure across a broad spectrum of categories including holiday gifts, merchandise, dining, services, and entertainment. The data indicates that American consumers remain highly motivated to participate in this traditional retail event, yet they are approaching their purchasing decisions with a significantly heightened emphasis on value and strategic deal-hunting compared to previous years.

Physical Store Revival and Generational Participation Rates

Contrary to trends suggesting a total migration to digital channels, physical retail locations are experiencing a robust resurgence as a cornerstone of the shopping experience during this peak season. The International Council of Shopping Centers reported that eighty-four percent of Thanksgiving weekend shoppers intend to visit physical stores, marking the highest level of in-person engagement recorded by the survey since 2019. Furthermore, ninety percent of respondents plan to visit a brick-and-mortar location either to make direct purchases or to pick up orders placed online, demonstrating the continued importance of omnichannel flexibility. Generation Z leads the charge with ninety-four percent planning to shop during the long weekend, followed closely by Generation X at ninety-two percent, Millennials at ninety percent, and Baby Boomers at seventy-six percent. This broad participation across age groups underscores the enduring cultural and economic significance of this retail period.

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The Rise of Value-Seeking Behavior and Deal Hunting

Consumers are demonstrating a sharper focus on economic efficiency, with a notable increase in the number of shoppers identifying primarily as value-seekers. The research highlights that seventy-nine percent of respondents plan to shop on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, treating these days as essential components of their overall strategy. Seventy-two percent of those polled explicitly stated they intend to leverage Thanksgiving weekend promotions to purchase items they had previously delayed buying due to high prices. Additionally, fifty-seven percent of consumers expect to dedicate significantly more time to researching and locating deals than they did in the past. This meticulous approach is reflected in the fact that seventy-seven percent of shoppers plan to spend the same amount or more than last year, with thirty-eight percent anticipating higher overall expenditures. The willingness to hunt for the lowest prices has increased substantially, with seventy-five percent of consumers indicating they will shop wherever prices are lowest, a significant rise from thirty-four percent in 2025.

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Retailer Liability for Poor In-Store Operational Execution

The report from Logile, an AI-powered connected workforce solution provider, reveals that operational failures at the point of sale are causing significant revenue loss and consumer frustration. Seventy-eight percent of shoppers admitted to leaving a store empty-handed within the past six months due to rush-related problems such as excessive lines or a lack of available staff assistance. This behavior represents a loss of approximately $113 per trip for shoppers who recalled their planned spending, and in severe cases, forty-three percent walked away from trips where they had planned to spend $50 or more. Notably, twenty-four percent of these lost sales involved planned expenditures of $100 or more. The data clearly assigns responsibility for these friction points, with fifty-nine percent of consumers blaming store management or corporate leadership when a store is disorganized during peak hours, while only eight percent blame the individual employees working the shift. Purna Mishra, president and CEO of Logile, emphasized that peak hours are highly predictable, making the lack of preparedness an unacceptable failure that results in immediate customer attrition.

Brand Switching and the Strategic Influence of AI Tools

Shoppers are becoming increasingly intolerant of poor value propositions, leading to higher rates of brand and retailer switching. Sixty-two percent of respondents indicated they are likely to abandon their preferred option and switch to a different retailer or brand if an attractive deal is not offered. This willingness to switch is being facilitated by the increasing integration of artificial intelligence tools, which allow consumers to research products, compare prices, and find deals with greater efficiency. Tom McGee, president and CEO of the International Council of Shopping Centers, noted that AI is giving consumers more tools than ever to actively decide where their money goes. He emphasized that while physical stores remain vital, retailers must deliver value, convenience, and positive experiences to meet consumers wherever they choose to engage. The combination of high expectations for value, the availability of AI-driven research tools, and the zero-tolerance for in-store operational failures creates a challenging environment that requires retailers to meticulously prepare their inventory and staffing levels to capture this substantial $124 billion market opportunity.