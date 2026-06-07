US: Harbinger, Rheinmetall team up for 500-mile autonomous hybrid EV

Harbinger and Rheinmetall are building autonomous hybrid-electric military trucks designed to replace humans in risky logistics missions.

Electric vehicle startup Harbinger has reportedly teamed up with American Rheinmetall to develop various trucks for military use. Based on the former’s medium-duty hybrid and electric truck chassis, the plan is to develop trucks ranging from robotic cargo haulers to battlefield logistics and resupply vehicles.

Since Rheinmetall has extensive experience as a defense contractor, it will be able to provide expertise on survivability and integration into military supply chain operations. The new vehicles will use something called “drive-by-wire,” which essentially means steering, braking, and acceleration will be electronically, not mechanically, operated. Such a setup will be essential for remote operations, autonomous operations, and potentially artificial intelligence-assisted driving. The new vehicles will also form part of the Pentagon’s drive for what it calls “attritable mass.

” In essence, this means they are looking for ways to field hardware that is cheap enough to be essentially disposable if needed. This is especially the case when trained personnel are thrown into the mix. Losing a $50 million vehicle and its crew is not only expensive but should be avoided if at all possible. And this is where Harbinger and Rheinmetall’s venture potentially comes into its own.

If dangerous logistics and supply runs can be achieved using cheap autonomous electric vehicles, the costs of losses become more acceptable. , in particular, offer some interesting benefits in this role too.

First and foremost, they are relatively quiet in operation, making them better suited for stealth logistics, reconnaissance, and nighttime resupply. They also produce less of a heat signature compared to internal combustion engine-driven vehicles. EVs also benefit from massive onboard power, which can be used as a kind of mobile giant battery to power/recharge other electronic assets like drones, electronic warfare systems, and potential directed-energy weapons.

Such a platform will have an excellent range and reliability, making it very attractive for military operations in a range of theatres. Scant details have been officially released, but according to Harbinger, the Praesidia should have a range of around 500 miles . This vehicle, according to Harbinger, will also provide “100kW Exportable power for counter-drone systems, directed energy, radar, and off-grid needs like forward operating bases.

” “Harbinger has always built for the toughest commercial missions, and the Warfighter’s mission is the toughest of all,” explains“Partnering with American Rheinmetall, one of the most capable ground systems integrators serving the DoW, allows us to bring our autonomy-ready platform at a price point that makes true attritable mass possible,” he added. Together, we can give Soldiers robotic systems that are affordable enough to be everywhere they’re needed, and tough enough to do the job when they get there.

Most importantly, by taking the driver out of the vehicle with advanced autonomy and teleoperation, we can keep service men and women out of harm’s way,” he said. Christopher graduated from Cardiff University in 2004 with a Masters Degree in Geology. Since then, he has worked exclusively within the Built Environment, Occupational Health and Safety and Environmental Consultancy industries. He is a qualified and accredited Energy Consultant, Green Deal Assessor and Practitioner member of IEMA.

Chris’s main interests range from Science and Engineering, Military and Ancient History to Politics and Philosophy.





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