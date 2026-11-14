US Ground Stop Disrupts UK Flights, Heathrow Passengers Left Stranded

A rare nationwide US ground stop ordered by the FAA caused travel chaos for UK airport passengers on Friday, affecting British Airways and Virgin Atlantic services before it was lifted.

Thousands of passengers flying to and from UK airports faced major disruption on Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide ground stop across the United States. The FAA halted all flights in the US after a major communications outage, and the impact quickly reached Heathrow Airport, Britain's biggest airport, where passengers reported scenes of real confusion. US aviation regulators later lifted the ground stop after several hours.

The FAA said it had halted flights 'due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety'. The disruption spread within minutes of the announcement. Travellers on British Airways services and Virgin Atlantic routes were among those affected, and it remained unclear how long the knock-on effects would last for UK passengers travelling later in the day.

Also read Penn State football game in limbo as ground stop disrupts travel for college teams

How the FAA Ground Stop Disrupted Flights

The FAA ground stop was caused by a temporary telecommunications outage, according to the agency. The FAA said that, out of an abundance of caution, all flights had been halted and that every flight had been accounted for. International flights were to be handled on a case-by-case basis.

The FAA also gave airlines up to four hours to file flight plans because the communications failure was affecting air traffic control centres. An aviation source familiar with the situation told CNN that air traffic control radar systems and radio frequencies went down at the same time in multiple locations across the country. Controllers were still unable to determine what caused the failures or the full extent of the disruption.

Advertisement

Another airline source told CNN that the FAA did not yet know what was happening, and that the outage was affecting different facilities in different ways. The source said a crisis call had taken place with still no clear answer as to the cause.

British Airways Flight BA-113 Returns to Heathrow

British Airways flight BA-113 returned to Heathrow at around 11pm on Friday after a medical emergency in the air. The aircraft had departed Heathrow at 5pm and was routing to JFK Airport in New York, carrying 171 passengers and crew, according to reports.

A passenger who gave his name as Richard said the flight had been told of a medical emergency and then stopped in Shannon. He said the cabin was in complete confusion, and that news about flights in America being grounded reached passengers shortly afterwards. He said a flight attendant had not heard anything about the US situation when he showed her a notification he had seen on Bloomberg.

Passengers said they were initially told they would remain in Ireland, but were then told they were heading back to Britain. Richard said that, having returned to Britain, he did not know how he would get back to America.

Advertisement

Airline Responses and Impact on Travellers

British Airways apologised to customers for delays to its flights and advised passengers to travel to the airport as planned so they could arrive for their original departure times. The airline told one customer on X that it would operate flights due to take off on Saturday, but said it was monitoring the situation and could not guarantee that this would not change.

A British Airways spokesman said flights departing the United States may be delayed due to the ongoing air traffic control issue. The spokesman said the disruption was entirely outside the airline's control and that its teams were working to minimise the impact on customers.

Virgin Atlantic said three US-bound flights scheduled to leave on Saturday morning would have been affected had the issue not been resolved. A Virgin Atlantic spokesman said the airline was closely monitoring the situation and advised customers to check their flight status at virginatlantic.com.

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking service, more than 15,000 flights were delayed and another 1,700 were cancelled as of Friday at 6pm. In the UK, more than 4,000 flights had been cancelled or classified as no-fly, according to Cirium. Aer Lingus said its flights arriving into the US were able to land, and that some of its departing flights from the US were being cleared to depart. The situation appeared to have had minimal impact on London Gatwick Airport.