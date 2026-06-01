The US is dealing with a range of issues, from the Pentagon's push for battlefield AI to concerns over the independence of the central bank. A business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. In West Virginia, many face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages, with the state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributing to the problem. At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020, including physical and sexual abuse, corruption, and other abuses of authority.

The US is grappling with a range of issues, from the Pentagon 's push for battlefield AI to concerns over the independence of the central bank .

A business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. In West Virginia, many face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages, with the state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributing to the problem. At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020, including physical and sexual abuse, corruption, and other abuses of authority.

The US is also dealing with the aftermath of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility blast, which has raised concerns over the treatment of detainees. In other news, a viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals, while a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you age, and a photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from a rare White House angle. Soaring prices during the Iran war jeopardize travel to tourism-dependent countries in Asia, and most new moms get the baby blues, but it could be something more serious: postpartum depression.

Trump tells agencies to align with a study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendations, and a Mexican designer blends soccer and pre-Hispanic culture ahead of the World Cup. The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air, while a viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you age, and a photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from a rare White House angle. Soaring prices during the Iran war jeopardize travel to tourism-dependent countries in Asia, and most new moms get the baby blues, but it could be something more serious: postpartum depression.

Trump tells agencies to align with a study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendations, and a Mexican designer blends soccer and pre-Hispanic culture ahead of the World Cup. Former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell used one of his first major public appearances since stepping down as chairman to strongly defend the independence of the central bank, saying that could destroy 'priceless' credibility.

An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages.

And the state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found





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US Pentagon AI Central Bank Independence Business Boarding Schools Adopted Kids West Virginia Utility Costs Coal-Fired Plants Immigration And Customs Enforcement Employees Contractors Crimes Physical Abuse Sexual Abuse Corruption Authority

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