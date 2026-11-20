Congress faces a December 11 funding deadline amid deep divisions over $350 billion in Pentagon spending and US war operations in Iran, raising shutdown risks.

Federal agencies face a critical funding deadline of December 11, leaving lawmakers just three weeks to negotiate a continuous spending resolution that will keep the government operational. Both Republican and Democratic leaders have warned that the United States is moving toward a pre-Christmas government shutdown, driven by irreconcilable disagreements over President Donald Trump's demand for $350 billion in additional Pentagon expenditures and the ongoing US military operations in Iran. These high-stakes negotiations are taking place against a backdrop of intense partisan friction, with the upcoming one-week Thanksgiving holiday break adding urgency to the already compressed timeline for legislative action.

Congressional Deadlock Over Funding Mechanisms

The 100-seat Senate presents a significant structural hurdle for any funding agreement, as bipartisan legislation requires 60 votes to pass, a threshold that current divisions make extremely difficult to achieve. Republicans and Democrats are attempting to find common ground on a stopgap measure to fund government operations into early next year, a period when Democrats are set to take control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives following their sweeping victory in the November midterms. Lawmakers also harbor hope that they might pass some full-year appropriations bills during the current lame-duck session, which would fund specific parts of the government through the current fiscal year ending on September 30, although this goal remains distant amidst the current gridlock.

Also read Chris Van Hollen Leads Democratic Rebellion Over Iran War Funding Before December Shutdown Deadline

Republican Hesitation on Partisan Defense Bills

Senate Majority Leader John Thune explicitly stated on Tuesday that another government shutdown would be a colossal mistake and a real disservice to the people of this country, emphasizing that the American people do not need further disruption. Despite this rhetoric, Republicans are hesitant to pursue the partisan path that President Donald Trump has demanded regarding defense funding, citing internal differences over what should be included in such a massive spending bill. On Friday, Thune acknowledged that some good conversations were taking place on funding but confirmed there were no deals yet, highlighting the fragility of the negotiation process. The Senate Republican conference discussed Trump's request for a partisan defense bill behind closed doors for more than an hour this week and decided instead to pursue bipartisan talks with Democrats on a $1.1 trillion defense appropriations bill proposed by Republicans that contains only $69 billion of Trump's funding request.

Democratic Dilemma Regarding Iran War Financing

Democrats are deeply divided over whether limiting funding for the president's Iran war is worth risking a government shutdown, a dilemma that Senator Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat, described as a Gordian knot. Welch explained that the core obstacle is the desire to avoid funding the war while simultaneously refusing to shut down the government, leaving legislators searching for a solution that satisfies both constraints. Senator John Hickenlooper, a Colorado Democrat, declined to state his own position on funding but suggested that the pain American families are suffering from high energy prices due to the Iran war could justify another cutoff of funding. He noted that shutting down the government right before the holidays is a tough nut that would not be done unless the situation was dire, arguing that the war has gone on for a long time and remains very unpopular with the electorate.

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Historical Context and Strategic Political Moves

Democrats have already forced three shutdowns since President Donald Trump returned to power in January 2025, including the longest large-scale shutdown in US history, which occurred earlier this year when they cut off Homeland Security funding after federal immigration agents fatally shot two US citizens in Minneapolis. Republicans have largely sought to paint Democrats as willing to trigger the fourth partial government shutdown of Trump's second term, claiming that Democrats have not been willing to negotiate a funding package before a December 1 party leadership election between current Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and challenger Chris Van Hollen. However, Representative Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, argued that shutting the government down does not stop the war, emphasizing that everyone feels very strongly about wanting to end the conflict without resorting to a shutdown.

Next Steps and Legislative Outlook

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins clarified that Democrats were not seeking language on Iran in exchange for agreement on a bipartisan short-term government funding package known as a continuing resolution, but were instead making these demands in relation to new defense funding sought by Trump. With Congress having only three weeks to iron out an agreement after current funding expires, the likelihood of a shutdown remains high as both parties struggle to bridge the gap between national security priorities and fiscal constraints. The outcome of these negotiations will determine whether federal agencies continue operating smoothly through the holiday season or face a partial shutdown that impacts workers and citizens alike, with the political fallout potentially influencing the upcoming transition of power in early next year.