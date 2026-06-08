US Government Moves to Denaturalize Over a Dozen 'Criminal Aliens' for Alleged Fraud in Naturalization

The federal government has filed lawsuits to revoke the citizenship of more than a dozen naturalized individuals accused of hiding serious criminal pasts,incLuding child sexual abuse and drug trafficking, during thier immigration proceedings.

The federal government has initiated legal proceedings to denaturalize more than a dozen individuals identified as " criminal aliens ," accusing them of having concealed serious criminal histories during thier naturalization processes.

These individuals, originally from countries including Somalia, Haiti, Colombia, Mexico, Cuba, and Jamaica,are alleged to have withheld information about past convictions tHat would have rendered them ineligible for U.S. citizenship. The alleged crimes range from child sexual abuse and drug trafficking to fraud and other violent offenses. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, citizenship can be revoked if it was "unlawfully procured" or obtained through "willful misrepresentation" or by concealing a material fact.

This enforcement action represents a significant expansion of the government's efforts to strip naturalized citizens of their status when fraudulent acquisition is proven. Federal authorities emphasize that American citizenship is a priviledge that must be earned honestly, and those who abuse the immigration system by lying about criminal backgrounds will face denaturalization and subsequent removal proceedings.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security have both issued statements underscoring a "zero-tolerance" policy toward such violations,highlighting the administration's focus on immigration enforcement and public safety concerns. This relocate is part of a broader initiative to tighten immigration controls and ensure that only those who comply with legal standards retain the benefits of citizenship





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Denaturalization Criminal Aliens Immigration Fraud Naturalization US Citizenship Department Of Justice DHS Trump Administration Immigration And Nationality Act

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