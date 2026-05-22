US Government Investigation on Voting Machines Directive | Trump Adviser Kurt Olsen

The article discusses the efforts of Trump adviser Kurt Olsen to ban half of voting machines based on unproven conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen by former President Trump. Olsen, known for his involvement in the 2020 election conspiracy, also pushed a scheme to hand-count ballots, which election experts noted could lead to increased error rates.

The voting machines ban was part of a broader effort aimed at letting the federal government take control over elections from US states. Kurt Olsen , a former Trump campaign lawyer who tried to overturn the 2020 election, asked the US Department of Commerce to ban half of voting machines used in the US based on disproven conspiracy theories about the election being stolen.

Some officials at the Commerce Department began exploring legal justifications to ban half of all voting machines, but the effort ended because Olsen and other administration staffers failed to provide evidence to justify such a move. Olsen pushed a scheme to force all affected states to hand count ballots, which some election experts say would be both more time-consuming and prone to error





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