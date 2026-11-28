National gasoline prices fell to $3.53 per gallon, but drivers in Georgia, North Carolina, and Indiana face sudden price hikes as fuel tax exemptions expire in early December.

Regular gasoline prices in the United States reached $3.53 per gallon on Saturday, marking a sharp decline that offers significant financial relief to millions of drivers across the nation. This latest figure from AAA represents a substantial drop from $3.66 per gallon just one week prior and a nearly 72 cent decrease from the $4.25 average recorded a month ago. Patrick De Haan, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, calculated the national average slightly lower at $3.49 per gallon, noting that prices appear to be stabilizing within a specific range for the upcoming months. De Haan warned that this stabilization is likely to persist barring any new geopolitical disruptions that could impact global supply chains or crude oil markets.

The current pricing environment stands in stark contrast to the volatility experienced earlier in the year, particularly following the escalation of hostilities involving Iran. The surge in fuel costs began in earnest after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, a period when regular gasoline averaged approximately $2.98 per gallon nationally. By late March, the AAA average had climbed above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022, eventually peaking at approximately $4.56 per gallon on May 21. This rapid increase created a significant political challenge for the Trump administration, which had prioritized lower energy costs during its campaign.

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During the height of the price surge, President Donald Trump argued that higher oil prices benefited the United States as a major producer, stating in March that increased oil prices meant American companies made more money. Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the difficulties consumers faced, predicting a rough road ahead but maintaining that the price increases would be temporary. As crude oil prices subsequently began to fall, the administration shifted its focus toward demanding faster relief for consumers at the gas pump. President Trump accused gasoline sellers of maintaining artificially high prices and directed the Justice Department to investigate potential price gouging practices.

While the national average shows improvement, a significant regional divide persists across the country. Drivers in Western states such as California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Washington continue to pay well above $4 per gallon. Hawaii recorded the highest statewide average for regular gasoline at $5.58 per gallon, followed by California at $5.37, Nevada at $4.60, and Washington at $4.53. The disparity highlights how local taxes, refining capacity, and logistics heavily influence retail prices. A gallon of regular gasoline in Hawaii costs about $2.74 more than the statewide average in Indiana, representing a difference of roughly 97 percent.

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Conversely, drivers in the Southeast and Midwest are facing the prospect of immediate price increases as temporary state-level tax suspensions come to an end. Georgia stands out as an exception to the national downward trend, with its regular gasoline average at $3.02 per gallon on Saturday. However, this low price is supported by a motor fuel tax suspension scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. on November 30. Unless the suspension is extended, Georgia will reinstate its 33.3-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax on December 1, a move Patrick De Haan warned would cause prices to jump by 25 to 35 cents per gallon starting Tuesday morning. He noted that while there are currently plenty of sub-$3 options in the state, this availability will change rapidly once the tax relief expires.

North Carolina faces a similar situation, with its 41-cent-per-gallon motor fuel tax suspension ending after November 30. With the state AAA average at about $2.90 per gallon on November 28, the return of the tax could push prices toward roughly $3.31 per gallon on December 1, assuming other market factors remain stable. Indiana drivers face a more complex two-step adjustment process that promises even steeper increases. The state's regular monthly gasoline use tax resets to 25.5 cents per gallon on December 1, but broader suspensions on Indiana's gasoline use and excise taxes run through December 4. Consequently, drivers could see prices jump by roughly 50 to 60 cents per gallon starting December 5, according to De Haan.

Despite the looming tax hikes, Indiana currently offers the lowest average in the nation at $2.83 per gallon, followed closely by Ohio at $2.84. Other states well below the national average include North Carolina at $2.90, Oklahoma at $2.96, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Individual stations amid local price wars have dropped prices even further, with De Haan pointing out that a Sam's Club in Lafayette, Indiana, was selling gasoline for just $2.05 per gallon on Saturday. He described this price as considerably below the cost of the fuel, though he cautioned that such unusually low prices in Indiana could disappear within a week as state tax adjustments take effect.

Diesel fuel prices also remain considerably higher than they were a year ago, though they are currently experiencing a similar downward trend to regular gasoline. AAA reported the national diesel average at $5.67 per gallon on Saturday, down from $5.86 per gallon a week earlier and $6.35 per gallon a month ago. GasBuddy placed the diesel average slightly lower at $5.65 per gallon. Patrick De Haan predicted that diesel prices could decline by another 25 to 55 cents per gallon in the coming weeks, though he cautioned that the outlook carries inherent risks and is not without potential volatility.

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By Thanksgiving, 44 states had average gasoline prices below $4 per gallon, with Pennsylvania slipping below that threshold shortly before the holiday. Despite these improvements, the interplay between global crude oil markets and local fiscal policies continues to dictate the pace and direction of fuel costs across the country. Even with recent drops, prices remain higher than those recorded a year ago, when the AAA national average for regular gasoline stood at $3.02 per gallon. The looming expiration of state tax exemptions in the Southeast and Midwest threatens to reverse recent gains for millions of motorists in those regions.

Whether national declines continue in the coming weeks will largely depend on state fuel taxes, crude oil markets, and geopolitical developments that could quickly alter prices at the pump. The current stabilization offers a brief window of relief, but the impending tax reinstatements in key states suggest that the financial pressure on drivers may return with force in early December. Motorists in affected regions are urged to plan accordingly as the temporary fiscal buffers disappear and the underlying cost of fuel resumes its upward trajectory.