National gas prices fall below $4 per gallon for the first time since July, driven by lower crude oil costs and the seasonal switch to cheaper winter fuel blends.

National gasoline prices in the United States have dipped below $4 per gallon for the first time since July, marking a significant shift in the fuel market. This decline is primarily attributed to a combination of lower crude oil prices, a traditional post-summer drop in consumer demand, and the mandatory transition to the cheaper winter blend of gasoline.

Thanksgiving Price Predictions by State

Analyst Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy projects that fuel costs could fall below $3 per gallon on Thanksgiving, November 26, at numerous stations across at least fourteen states. These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin. Drivers in Michigan and Nebraska may also see sub-$3 prices on that holiday, although De Haan cautioned consumers not to expect this outcome universally.

Also read Gas prices fall below $4 per gallon for the first time since July

Current National Average Fuel Costs

Data from the Energy Information Administration shows the national average price for regular gas was $3.995 per gallon as of Monday, a decrease of 16 cents from the previous week. However, this figure remains nearly a dollar higher than the same period last year. The American Automobile Association reported an even lower average of $3.979 per gallon on Tuesday morning, down from $4.149 a week prior and $4.367 a month earlier, though still significantly above the $3.071 recorded a year ago.

Regional Disparities in Pump Prices

California continues to lead the nation with the highest statewide average at $5.71 per gallon, followed closely by Hawaii at $5.63 and Nevada at $5.04. Washington state recently saw its prices drop below $5 per gallon to $4.98. Several other states, including Rhode Island, Nebraska, Montana, West Virginia, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Michigan, Wyoming, Connecticut, Maine, Arizona, New York, Vermont, the District of Columbia, Idaho, Utah, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Alaska, and Oregon, all posted averages above the national benchmark.

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Lowest Prices in Southern States

The most affordable fuel options were found in the South and Midwest, with North Carolina offering the lowest rate at $3.23 per gallon. Texas and Georgia both averaged $3.45, while South Carolina, Louisiana, Indiana, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Arkansas ranged from $3.49 to $3.61. Additional states like Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky, Kansas, Ohio, Florida, Iowa, Colorado, Virginia, New Mexico, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Delaware, South Dakota, and Maryland also reported prices below the national average.

Political Context and Market Factors

Prices soared during the 2026 midterms due to disruptions in oil production caused by the Iran war, leading many voters to blame Republicans despite President Trump's defense of his policies. Trump acknowledged voter frustration regarding gas costs but maintained that long-term gains justified short-term pain. Analyst Patrick De Haan clarified that the current drop is due to seasonal changes rather than political shifts, noting that refiners switched to cheaper winter-blend gasoline after September 15 to meet less stringent evaporation rules compared to summer fuels.