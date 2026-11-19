US gas prices fall below $4 for the first time since July as Brent crude drops under $93, driven by IEA surplus forecasts and stable Strait of Hormuz flows despite Iranian attacks.

Average gasoline prices in the United States have dipped below $4 per gallon for the first time since July, reaching an average of $3.75 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. This significant drop represents an 80-cent decrease from the previous month, offering relief to American consumers before the major holiday travel period.

Brent Crude Slides Below $93 Per Barrel

Global oil markets responded to the easing pressure with Brent crude futures falling below $93 a barrel. While current prices remain 75 cents per gallon higher than they were a year ago, they are notably lower than the peaks observed over the summer, which exceeded $5 per gallon. The downward trend signals a shift in market sentiment as supply dynamics stabilize globally.

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The International Energy Agency has predicted an oil surplus for the fourth financial quarter of this year, totaling 105 million barrels per day. This forecasted surplus is a primary driver behind the recent decline in crude oil costs, as market participants anticipate ample supply to meet global demand without significant constraints.

Oil Surplus Expected Despite Geopolitical Tensions

Despite ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the world is expected to see an oil surplus that continues to weigh on prices. The steady flow of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz remains near pre-war levels, with approximately 8.5 million barrels sailing through every day under US protection in October, according to the latest analysis from Vortexa. This consistent throughput helps mitigate fears of a sudden supply shock.

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However, the security environment has created logistical challenges for maritime transport. Iranian media published pictures of the latest attack along the Strait of Hormuz, with rescue efforts underway for missing crew members after at least one vessel was struck by an unknown projectile. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims to have hit half a dozen tankers at the start of the week, while the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the latest attack on Wednesday.

These increasing attacks from Iran have had a chilling effect on large cargo ships, leading to a 40% drop in the number of empty tankers sailing through since August, according to TankerTrackers.com. While traffic volume remains strong, the industry is increasingly relying on ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman to help vessels avoid Iranian detection, but the number of available ships to carry oil out of the Middle East is running low.

Strait of Hormuz Traffic Faces Supply Constraints

The reduction in large tankers has created a bottleneck in the final leg of the journey, where oil is moved from the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf of Oman. A maritime expert noted that while it is one thing to bring the oil out into the Gulf of Oman via the Strait, it seems like there is not enough capacity to take the oil out of the Gulf of Oman effectively. This logistical friction adds a layer of complexity to an otherwise surplus-driven market.

The forecasted boost in crude supplies also comes as the world's oil reserves are expected to release another 71 million barrels into the market by the end of February. This additional supply includes 15 million barrels of diesel, which could further ease pressure on energy costs globally. The combined effect of strategic reserves and steady production is reshaping the short-term outlook for fossil fuels.

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Diesel Costs Remain Elevated for Industry

Unlike gasoline, diesel prices remain significantly higher, averaging $5.95 a gallon this week. Diesel fuels the trucks and heavy equipment behind the US economy, and its current price is up from $3.77 a gallon a year ago. While this is down from the highs seen during the summer, the persistent elevation in diesel costs poses ongoing challenges for logistics and manufacturing sectors.

The divergence between gasoline and diesel pricing highlights the differing supply dynamics within the energy sector. Gasoline benefits from broader surplus expectations and seasonal demand patterns, while diesel faces tighter constraints due to its specialized industrial applications and the specific logistical disruptions in key shipping lanes.

Goldman Sachs Forecasts Further Price Declines

Looking ahead, Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude to average $88 a barrel next year, reflecting confidence in the continued surplus. The firm projects that prices could slip even further to $78 by December 2027, assuming current supply trends persist. This long-term outlook suggests that the current drop below $4 for gas may be part of a broader, sustained easing of energy costs.

As the holiday season approaches, American drivers are likely to benefit from these lower fuel costs, which could translate into increased discretionary spending in other areas of the economy. The combination of falling Brent crude, stabilizing Strait of Hormuz flows, and strategic reserve releases has created a favorable environment for consumer energy expenses in the near term.