US futures climb and Nvidia shares stabilize in a brutal week for the chipmaker

The company has been under pressure since the board announced an investigation into its CEO.

Options trader Frank Maiolo works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. U.S. futures are rising with crude still below $100 a barrel as shares of Nvidia stabilize in a brutal week for the chipmaker.

Futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.9% on Wednesday, while those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2%. Nasdaq futures climbed 1.9%. Nvidia was the single heaviest weight on the S&P 500 on Tuesday, but shares are up 3.7% in early trading Wednesday. They are still down almost 10% this week.

Also read Trump calls Nvidia CEO ‘honorable guy’ amid probe into ties to suspected Chinese spy

Among other technology stocks, CoreWeave jumped more than 15% before the market opened after posting better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and a boost in its 2026 revenue outlook. The price of Brent crude, the international standard, rose 1.9% to $93.22 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 1.2% to $87.05 per barrel.

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Brent remains well below $100 a barrel, with Trump saying late Monday that the war in Iran, which sent oil prices much higher,Tuesday upended markets and sent the 10-year Treasury yield charging above 5% again. On Friday, the U.S. releases its producer price index for October, which captures inflation before it reaches consumers.and that data showed that rising fuel prices, particularly for diesel fuel, continue to push shipping and warehousing prices higher.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 0.7% to 26,531.66 after inflation fell to 2.8% in October from a year earlier, according to the federal statistics office on Wednesday. The CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.3% to 8,302.23. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.4% to 10,797.68.