US Funding Cuts Force Closure of Syrian Health Center, Leaving Thousands Without Care

The suspension of U.S. support for several organizations in northwestern Syria has forced the closure of the Sarmada Health Center, a vital resource for displaced Syrians. The closure highlights the devastating impact of funding cuts on the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

The U.S. Agency for International Development, USAID , issued stop-work orders during a 90-day review for what the administration has alleged is wasteful spending. The effects are being felt by many in Syria. The Sarmada Health Center , a vital resource for displaced Syrians in the war-torn country, has been forced to close its doors due to the suspension of U.S. support for several organizations in northwestern Syria. Dr.

Mohammad Fares, who works at the center, watched with a heavy heart as a man closed the facility on Sunday, February 9, 2025. The closure has left hundreds of displaced Syrians without access to essential medical care, highlighting the devastating impact of the funding cuts. Fares showed an empty pharmacy, a stark reminder of the center's inability to provide medication to patients. Displaced Syrian children play listlessly outside the now-closed health center, their laughter replaced by a somber silence. Displaced Syrian girls study outside their tents, their faces etched with worry, their education interrupted by the crisis. Displaced Syrian women sit in a camp, their eyes reflecting the uncertainty of their future, their basic needs once met by the now-shuttered health center. Bassam Al-Ahmad, a 45-year-old displaced resident, showed the medication he used to receive for free from the center, now out of reach.The stop-work orders, part of a 90-day review by USAID, are aimed at addressing alleged wasteful spending by some organizations. However, the humanitarian consequences of the cuts are already being felt on the ground in Syria, where millions of people rely on aid for survival. The situation underscores the complex challenges faced by humanitarian organizations in providing assistance in conflict-stricken areas, where funding shortages and bureaucratic hurdles often hinder their efforts to reach those in need.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SYRIA HEALTH CENTER US FUNDING HUMANITARIAN CRISIS USAID

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coatesville Community Health Center Closing, Union Community Care to Take OverChesPenn Health Services, a federally qualified health center serving vulnerable Chester County residents for nearly two decades, will close its Coatesville center in June. The closure is due to changes in grant funding. Another federally qualified health center, Union Community Care, will take ChesPenn's place at the Brandywine Center health-care hub this summer.

Read more »

Tulsi Gabbard's meeting with Syria's Assad at center of lawmakers' questionsQuestions continue to dog Tulsi Gabbard about a mysterious 2017 trip to Syria. The trip has gained new salience since President Donald Trump nominated the former Democratic lawmaker to be the nation's spy chief. Senators are certain to question her about her trip and a lengthy meeting with Syria's then president, Bashar Assad.

Read more »

Dallas City Council Mulls Options After Developer Plans to Sell Convention Center Property to Data CenterThe Dallas City Council met in closed session to discuss potential next steps after developer Ray Washburne announced plans to sell the former newspaper building, a crucial component of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center's redevelopment, to a data center company. The city had envisioned the building as part of a mixed-use hotel and entertainment district, but Washburne cited a lack of communication from city officials regarding future plans for the area as a reason for the sale. The city is exploring various options, including purchase, exchange, lease, or valuation of the property.

Read more »

New $30 Million Wellness Center Aims to Bring Health Equity to Humboldt ParkA state-of-the-art wellness center, a $30 million community-driven initiative, is set to open in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. The center, developed by Humboldt Park Health, aims to redefine community wellness and address health inequities in the underserved West Side community.

Read more »

Mental Health Treatment Center Timberline Knolls to Close After Abuse AllegationsTimberline Knolls, a mental health treatment center in Lemont, Illinois, will close its doors on February 13, 2025, following a series of allegations of sexual abuse by staff members. The facility, known for treating women and girls with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood disorders, and sexual abuse, will work to ensure a smooth transition for patients. Acadia Healthcare, the parent company, cited a 'careful and comprehensive review' of the facility's programs and services as the reason for closure.

Read more »

University of North Texas Health Science Center President Resigns Amid ControversySylvia Trent-Adams, president of the University of North Texas Health Science Center, will resign at the end of the month following an investigation into the Health Science Center's Willed Body Program. The program was found to have routinely used bodies for research and training without consent from surviving family members.

Read more »