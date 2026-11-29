Six drones were spotted over RAF Lakenheath and repelled by U.S. counter-drone technology, with Iran suspected of involvement, per Financial Times report.

Zelenskyy compares Putin to Hitler as Trump pushes to end Ukraine war: 'He's an aggressor and a killer' Taliban reportedly strips women of their names in Afghan province, now being called 'goat' or 'grandmother'US military disables tanker ship attempting to slip through Iran blockade on Thanksgiving Day Iran accuses Zelenskyy of 'false flag' Kuwait drone strike op to get Trump's attentionFlyDubai to resume Tel Aviv flights following attempted hijacking incidentEgypt detains driver suspected of causing Cairo fuel tanker crash and inferno that left 31 deadNetanyahu declares corruption trial has 'fallen apart' after judges question key chargesChristians increasingly targeted across Europe as watchdog warns of rising hostilityChristian filmmaker's discovery of Jewish roots sparks mission to uncover centuries-old secretSpain prime minister could lose reelection after immigration surgeMysterious ‘potato chip’ rocks spotted on MarsThe case for Americanism and preserving its traditionsUK village fights plan to house male asylum seekersFox News correspondent Stephanie Bennett reports on a suspected drone attack on a British base housing U.S. assets, as Rep.

Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla. , says it's an example of why it's important to 'stay on the ball' in national security. confirmed to Fox News Digital on Saturday that American security forces responded to suspected unauthorized drone activity over a British military base earlier this month, following reports that Iran may have been behind the incursion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Approximately six drones were spotted around Royal Air Force Lakenheath in Suffolk, England, on Nov. 13, before being repelled by U.S. counter-drone technology, theA USAF spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that security forces responded to the incident and that no personnel, aircraft or "For operational security reasons we will not discuss specific force protection measures or c-UAS systems in place at any given location; however, we want to make clear that our Security Forces, in cooperation with our host nation partners, take a proactive integrated and layered approach to base defense and are ready to addressF-15s maneuver at RAF Lakenheath on Sept. 28, in Lakenheath, England.