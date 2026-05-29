A recent report by the New York Fed has found a significant increase in food insecurity across the US, with more people going hungry now than at the height of the pandemic.

A recent report by the New York Fed has found a significant increase in food insecurity across the US, with more people going hungry now than at the height of the pandemic.

The findings, which are attributed to Republican cuts to federal nutrition assistance and President Donald Trump's inflationary economic and foreign policy decisions, highlight the devastating impact of these policies on low-income households and families with young children. The report also notes a contemporaneous increase in pessimism among these groups, along with a sharp decline in job-finding expectations.

New data shows that the percentage of Americans who reported receiving food donations and skipping meals in recent months has increased, as prices for basic necessities rose. This is particularly concerning for households with lower incomes, who are already struggling to make ends meet. The report's findings are a stark reminder of the need for effective policies to address food insecurity and support vulnerable households.

The data also highlights the importance of considering the impact of economic policies on low-income households and families, and the need for policymakers to prioritize their needs in their decision-making. The New York Fed's analysis came amid a flurry of new data showing that rising inflation is eroding Americans' paychecks and causing personal savings rates to plummet.

Household incomes are now down year-over-year, with the bottom 50% of households seeing their income fall by 1.6% compared to April of last year. This group's income has fallen in five of the last six months, highlighting the need for targeted support to help them weather the economic storm. In a separate development, the founder of Common Dreams, a non-profit news organization, has appealed for support to help the organization continue its work in the face of increasing challenges.

The organization relies on donations from readers to stay afloat, and the founder has emphasized the importance of maintaining independence and avoiding corporate influence. With the threats to democracy and the economy intensifying, Common Dreams is more needed than ever, and the founder is urging supporters to contribute to the organization's work.

The report's findings and the appeal for support from Common Dreams highlight the need for effective policies and organizations to address the challenges facing low-income households and families, and to promote a more equitable and just society





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