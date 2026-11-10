Common American foods contain additives like BHA, BHT, and artificial dyes banned in the EU, UK, and Japan due to health risks. See which products are affected.

A study published in March 2026 by the Environmental Working Group reveals that U.S. food companies have been able to use more than 100 chemicals not permitted elsewhere. This finding highlights significant disparities between domestic regulations and international safety standards regarding genetically modified organisms and production practices.

Preservatives Banned in United Kingdom

Kraft stuffing mixes contain preservatives BHA and BHT which are suspected to be carcinogenic and impair blood clotting. These substances are banned in the United Kingdom, Japan, and several European countries due to their potential health risks.

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Nabisco adds BHT to Wheat Thins packaging for freshness, a practice prohibited in the United Kingdom, Japan, and parts of Europe. Additionally, Pillsbury pie crusts are banned in the United Kingdom, Japan, and parts of Europe because they contain both BHA and BHT.

Artificial Dyes Restricted in Norway

Popular candies and sports drinks often contain food dyes Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Red 40 linked to adverse effects on young children. The European Union bans these dyes in infant foods and requires warning labels on other products containing them.

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Norway and Austria ban Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Red 40 completely in all food products. Tostitos Salsa Con Queso Dip derives its color from Yellow 5 and Yellow 6, while Coca-Cola grapefruit drinks contain restricted colors requiring warnings in the European Union.

Trans Fats Removed From Supply

Partially hydrogenated oils used in Coffee-mate and Pillsbury biscuits were officially banned in the U.S. as of June 18, 2018. Although trans fats remain in the supply, Nabisco Ritz crackers once contained partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil now limited in Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, and Denmark.

Jell-O desserts are low in calories but derive their unnatural color from additives restricted abroad. Kraft Jell-O is among the popular jiggling desserts that face stricter scrutiny internationally compared to domestic approval standards.