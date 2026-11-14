US Flight Groundstop Disrupts UK Travel After AI System Failure

A historic US flight groundstop disrupts transatlantic travel, affecting major airlines and UK airports following a new AI air traffic control system failure.

Travel chaos has swept across the Atlantic as the United States implemented its most severe nationwide flight groundstop since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The unprecedented order, issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on the evening of November 13, 2026, brought all US air travel to a complete halt for four hours. This rare event is only the second time in 25 years that US airspace has been shut down entirely, with the previous instance occurring in January 2023 due to a different system error. The disruption has immediate repercussions for thousands of passengers attempting to fly between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Historic Groundstop Duration and Scope

The four-hour duration of the recent groundstop marks the longest such event in a quarter-century of modern aviation history. The sheer scale of the cancellation is evident in the nearly 10,000 flights to and from the US that were scrapped through Saturday, according to flight tracking data from Flightradar24. Major carriers bore the brunt of the cancellations, with Delta Air Lines and American Airlines each removing more than 2,200 flights from their schedules. United Airlines canceled 1,800 services, while Southwest Airlines axed nearly 1,400 flights. This massive operational collapse has left travelers in a state of uncertainty, particularly those with pending bookings on these specific carriers.

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Government Response and Cyber Attack Denial

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed the media at the White House to provide clarity on the incident's cause. He stated that the introduction of new artificial intelligence technology into an aging air traffic control system overwhelmed the infrastructure, leading to the failure. Mullin explicitly denied that a cyber attack or rogue AI played any role in the disruption, noting that it does not appear to be a security breach. However, he cautioned that he could not rule out the possibility of another outage occurring in the near future, signaling ongoing concerns about the stability of the modernized systems.

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Impact on UK Airports and Major Airlines

British airports are now navigating the fallout, with Heathrow Airport seeing 71 flights cancelled or delayed on the day following the groundstop. The first flight to land at Heathrow from the US was British Airways flight BA66 from Philadelphia, which arrived around 6:08 am, despite suffering a 20-minute delay upon departure. British Airways has issued apologies to customers for the delays and cancellations, emphasizing that the issue was entirely outside their control. The airline recommended that passengers travel to the airport as planned to assist in minimizing further disruption, while a spokesperson thanked customers for their patience during the crisis.

Traveler Advice and International Coordination

Irish authorities have issued specific guidance for travelers, with the Department of Transport advising all passengers heading to the US to check directly with their airlines for the latest updates. The department confirmed that while the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all US airports, some international flights currently en route are being permitted to land on a case-by-case basis. Manchester Airport has advised passengers that they do not expect significant delays or cancellations, noting that three US-bound Virgin Atlantic flights were due to depart Saturday morning with only slight delays. Travelers are urged to monitor flight status updates closely as airlines work to restore normal operations amidst the lingering effects of the initial shutdown.