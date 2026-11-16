US flight ground stop latest: Travelers face disruption as some US flights resume after nationwide ground stop

Thousands of travelers face an uncertain weekend at airports across the country because of delays amid yesterday’s nationwide hours-long ground stop forced by a telecommunications outage

CNN, forced by a telecommunications outage. Some domestic US flights are now resuming but airlines face a battle to clear the backlog. Here’sDuffy urged Congress to provide funds for improvements and said it’s “going to be slow” to return to normal, adding that it shouldn’t impact Thanksgiving travel.

Yesterday’s nationwide ground stop and the thousands of subsequent flight cancellations have left passengers stuck at airports across the country, with one comparing the scenes at Atlanta’s Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport, the world’s busiest airport, to a “disaster zone. ” The man, named Joel, told CNN’s Victor Blackwell that he was traveling through Atlanta airport as part of his journey from Cancún, Mexico.

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After his first flight landed in Atlanta, he learned of the nationwide ground stop through an alert on his phone. The plane for his connecting flight to Hartford, Connecticut, was on the tarmac and flight attendants were at the gate, but the pilot never arrived, so the flight was canceled, he said.

Though he was able to book a room at a hotel about 45 minutes from the airport, it seemed “a little sketchy,” so he returned to the airport and slept in an atrium on the second floor. Despite the chaos, “everyone’s been very accommodating,” he said.

“Our Uber driver actually gave us pillows. So there’s good people left in the world. ” Joel hopes to return to Hartford tonight. He said he is booked on a flight scheduled to depart after 10 p.m., but it has already been delayed.

After yesterday’s outage, many commercial airline pilots and flight attendants could be displaced from where they were originally due to be located. Airlines often have crew scheduling teams that support pilots and flight attendants in schedule-building and rest accommodations. While every case is different, crew members would be given a set period of rest ultimately determining whether they would be legal to fly today, depending on the length of trip they were on or the duration of their shift.

Airlines and their unions have rules as to how long these workers can actually stay up in order to work a flight. Amid the ongoing disruption, it’s likely there are still crews that will have schedule changes today, whether they need to go home or are required to fly today.

With thousands of Democrats gathered in Denver for a conference following the midterms, flights stopping nationwide Friday had ground many in the party’s travel plans to a screeching halt, Pete Buttigieg, former transportation secretary under the Biden administration, watched CNN’s broadcast of current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s news conference, from a hotel bar along with Democratic officials and their staffers, including Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Georgia’s Sen. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, according to the Times.

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Buttigieg stood in the corner, watching the television in disbelief, while his colleagues munched on appetizers and checked their phones for updates, the Times reported.

“You can just write down the comic book asterisk swearing characters,” Buttigieg told a Times reporter, when asked for his thoughts on the conference. “I have questions. ”Decades of failed upgrades and ineffective development strategies caused the US air traffic control system to struggle, CNN transport analyst Mary Schiavo said this morning.

“What happened today is that they were literally putting new technology, new digital technology, into an old analog system,” Schiavo told CNN’s Victor Blackwell. “It just couldn’t take it and it started sending out data that was giving air traffic controllers and aircraft the wrong radar returns.

” “Radio communications were failing … without radar, and without voice communications — the two things planes need to fly — the smartest thing was just to shut down the system and it was the safest thing to do,” the expert said. Despite spending roughly $36bn to $50bn on air traffic control system developments, successive US administrations have found themselbes with little to show for the investment, Schiavo said.

“The US system is strained in many ways,” she added: “Air traffic control systems are horribly antiquated. ”Passengers arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport on Saturday described delays, confusion and uncertainty following widespread flight disruptions in the US, although some said they were fortunate to have avoided the worst of the chaos. Emily, from Atlanta, was travelling with her two young children, aged eight months and almost three years, for a family holiday in London and Scotland.

Their flight departed roughly two and a half hours late. She described confusion at the airport, saying there were no announcements in the lounge and little clarity about whether they would be able to leave.

“It was just a weird experience because no one knew what was going on,” she said. George, from Bristol, was returning from a holiday in Orlando and arrived at Heathrow around 50 minutes late. He took the disruption in stride.

“Not much you can do about it, is there? Get on with it,” he said. Tobias, returning from a business trip in New Jersey, said JFK airport was unusually quiet and calm despite the disruption. His flight was delayed by around 90 minutes.

“I thought, oh Christ, this might be hell on earth,” he said, but found the airport surprisingly relaxed. Olivia and Rob, also from Bristol, faced a longer journey home after their flight from Orlando was delayed by more than two hours at departure. Although the aircraft made up some time in the air, they missed their bus to Bristol and faced another two-hour wait at Heathrow.

The couple said passengers at Orlando airport appeared to know more about the disruption than the ground staff. Sean, from Seattle, arrived on time aboard an Alaska Airlines flight despite widespread cancellations at his home airport. Travelling to London for work, he said his flight was among the first to depart after the ground stop was lifted.

“It was the weirdest on-time flight I’ll ever have in my life,” he said. CNN’s Julia Vargas Jones met a woman stranded at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on her way to Phoenix for her mother’s 80th birthday. Shawn Puckett arrived in Chicago from Charleston, South Carolina, but is now stranded on her way to the celebration. Her sister lives nearby but is already in Phoenix, Puckett said, leaving her with nowhere to stay.

Puckett said her daughter, who is also in the military, had planned to surprise them.

“She’s a captain in the Army, and she was going to surprise both of us in Phoenix, but she’s stuck in LA. ”As of 6:15 a.m. ET, Delta Air Lines canceled 19% of its flights, United Airlines canceled 16% of its flights and American Airlines canceled 14% of its flights slated for today.by the ground stop, with some departures, including from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and Germany’s Frankfurt Airport, showing as canceled or delayed today.on departure boards at Terminal 3 of Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, this morning, including services to Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago.

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A traveler stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has told how she may miss her graduation in New Hampshire due to the ongoing flight disruption after a major system failure temporarily grounded all US domestic flights. Speaking to CNN’s Victor Blackwell, Precious told how she is graduating today with a Masters in Business Administration in Manchester, New Hampshire. She had initially arrived at Atlanta on Friday night hoping to catch her flight, only to find it was disrupted.

She was back at the airport early this morning alongside her mother Pat, with hopes of catching another flight. It is likely going to take “days, not hours” for normal flight schedules to return following the hours-long ground stop across the US yesterday, a travel expert has told CNN.

“Air travel fantastically complicated. Air traffic control is a game of three-dimensional chess,” Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent for the UK’s Daily Telegraph, told CNN’s Victor Blackwell.

“Everything has to work perfectly, especially at a peak time. ”Tens of thousands of airplane seats have been taken out of the transatlantic air market, Calder said, causing “massive disruption. ” “Undoubtedly, there will be people who are still not able to travel until the start of next week,” he said, noting that some passengers will likely give up on the hopes of traveling and “just abandon their trip.

”Frustrated travelers will continue to face delayed or canceled flights and hours-long waits at US airports, as federal officials warned it will take time for airports and airlines to get back to full capacity following a massive grounding. At least three US-bound flights were listed as canceled on departure boards at Terminal 3 of Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, on Saturday morning, including services to Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago.

One family traveling to Orlando said they first heard about the disruptions on Friday night, but their airline’s website showed their flight operating on time on Saturday morning, so they decided to head to the airport and check in as normal. The arrivals board showed that many flights arriving from the US are canceled or delayed, including a San Francisco flight due to arrive into Heathrow at 12.50 p.m. local time, nearly two hours later than originally expected.

Disruption at other UK airports, including Manchester and Gatwick, appears to have been minimal, although both airports operate fewer US-bound flights than Heathrow. , major European airports have been impacted by the ground stop, although the disruption is by far the worst in the US.

A passenger waits on the floor of the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington, DC, on Friday night.reminded the nation, flights get canceled and delayed at any time and for numerous reasons — from bad weather and mechanical issues to operational glitches. Keep in mind that in the US, when an airline cancels your flight, you are entitled to a refund if you choose not to travel.

“If a flight does get canceled, travelers are owed a full refund for the ticket, full stop. If they are presented with a credit, they have the right to refuse and ask for monetary refund,” said Katy Nastro, a spokesperson for travel site If a big storm or another complication seems poised to disrupt your flights, “look to make alternative travel plans immediately,” said Eric Napoli, chief legal officer at“Travelers should consider looking at flights that are very early in the morning — as these are typically less delayed, too,” Napoli said.

Flight statuses change from delayed to cancelled at the San Diego International Airport after the FAA issued an emergency nationwide ground stoppage on Friday night. Thousands of travelers face agonizingly long queues early this morning with many flights remained canceled across the country following a systems failure that grounded all US planes. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all flights in the US Friday afternoon.

A ground stop requires aircraft to remain on the ground and bars them from taking off. More than 3,500 airplanes were in the air when it was issued. The order was lifted more than four hours later. More than 15,000 US flights were either delayed or canceled on Friday and about 3,000 are expected to be delayed or canceled on Saturday, according to flight data tracker FlightAware.

With so many aircraft unable to fly, airports ran out of gates and tarmac space to park planes. Some flights have resumed but huge crowds remain stranded at airports around the US as officials warned it will take time to clear the backlog. The rare decision to halt all US flights was made after “incredibly old” air traffic control routers became overloaded with data and started to give inconsistent readings, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the FAA added new technology into an existing framework, which overwhelmed the older system. Administration officials said more such incidents will happen until the system is upgraded. President Donald Trump pushed for Congress to pass legislation modernizing air traffic control towers, terminals and other critical infrastructure, according to a source. And Mullin called for a “complete overhaul” of the FAA’s technology systems,