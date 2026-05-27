US Fish and Wildlife Service plans to allow hunting on 95% of its land

The proposed changes would make over 92 million acres of National Wildlife Refuge System lands available for hunting.

The Interior Department has announced what officials describe as “the largest proposed expansion of hunting and sport fishing opportunities in the history of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service” , adding or broadening over 1,450 opportunities across 111 stations in 32 states.

The proposed changes would result in over 92 million acres of National Wildlife Refuge System lands, or 95 percent, becoming available for hunting, according to a service press release issued Tuesday. The FWS said the move advances the priorities of the Trump administration to expand access to public lands and reduce what it called “unnecessary regulatory burdens,” as well as implementing Secretary’s Order 3447, issued by the Interior Department earlier this year, which directed its bureaus and offices to “identify and remove unnecessary regulatory or administrative barriers to hunting and fishing on Department-managed lands and waters.

”According to its most recent National Survey of Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, nearly 40 million Americans fish and 14.4 million hunt, contributing $144 billion each year to the national economy. FWS said the proposed rule would increase access at 111 field stations, including 107 national wildlife refuges and four national fish hatcheries. It also includes first-ever hunting or sport fishing opportunities at 14 refuges and three hatcheries.

It would provide a total of over 1,450 additional hunting and sport fishing opportunities—defined as “the ability to hunt or fish a specific species at a specific location,” according to the release.

“We are pleased to continue to increase access for hunters and anglers while fulfilling our conservation mission, and we are committed to responsibly managing these areas for the benefit of future generations,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvik. The National Wildlife Refuge System, established to protect fish, wildlife and plant resources, is the largest network of lands and waters in the world dedicated to conservation.

It encompasses 573 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts, attracting more than 71 million visitors annually. They provide essential habitat for thousands of species while also offering recreational opportunities, including hunting, FWS said. Opening hunting or fishing opportunities for the first time at multiple refuges and hatcheries. Increasing access to sport fishing, including new opportunities at previously closed locations.

“America’s public lands belong to the American people, and they should be able to access them without unnecessary bureaucracy standing in the way,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said. “Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, we are expanding opportunities for hunters and anglers, reducing duplicative restrictions and making federal land management more practical, consistent and accessible. ”The FWS said it is seeking public comments on the proposed rule for 30 days, beginning with publication in the





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