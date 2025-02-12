US Firms Set Sights on Hypersonic Drones: Cummings Aerospace and ATRX Partner for Advanced Aerial Weaponry

Two American companies, Cummings Aerospace and ATRX, have joined forces to develop hypersonic unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) capable of exceeding five times the speed of sound. This ambitious project aims to integrate ATRX's high-speed turbo-rocket engine with Cummings Aerospace's proven Hellhound UAS platform, resulting in affordable, high-performance drones capable of operating at supersonic and hypersonic speeds. This collaboration seeks to equip the US military with a significant technological edge against adversaries like China and Russia, who are actively developing their own hypersonic capabilities.

This partnership is strategically aimed at providing the US military and its allies a significant advantage over adversaries like China, Russia, and others who are making rapid advancements in this domain. The goal is to equip US forces with affordable hypersonic drone capabilities, bolstering their stockpile of advanced aerial weapons. Cummings Aerospace and ATRX are also working towards developing a hypersonic unmanned space plane capable of taking off and landing from any runway globally. Cummings Aerospace will contribute its Hellhound UAS family, a versatile unmanned aircraft with several variants. Notably, the company recently tested the S3 version of the Hellhound for a potential contract with the US Army's Low Altitude Stalking and Striking Ordnance (LASSO) program. During these tests, the Hellhound flew at over 350 miles per hour at half throttle, covering 12.4 miles (20 kilometers) while utilizing only 50 percent of its fuel. Cummings Aerospace emphasizes the Hellhound's modular, 3D-printed design, making it a sustainable, affordable, lethal, and long-range tool adaptable to various customer needs. ATRX, on the other hand, will bring its Air Turbo rocket (ATR) to the collaboration. This high-speed, air-breathing propulsion system boasts the capability of flying at five times the speed of sound. ATRX states that its ATR propulsion system has undergone multiple prototype tests and offers a propellant consumption rate approximately 25 percent lower than a rocket with similar thrust. This collaboration comes amid heightened global competition in hypersonic weapon development, with countries like Russia and China making significant strides. The US is actively pursuing its own hypersonic capabilities to counter these threats. Notably, defense technology leader Kratos secured a contract with the Pentagon earlier this year worth up to $1.45 billion to develop a hypersonic technology testbed.The companies involved plan to integrate the ATR engine into a Hellhound variant designed for high-speed flight and initiate subsonic and supersonic flight testing. The partnership is viewed as crucial for meeting the demands of modern warfare, where systems capable of rapid and extended operation within contested airspace are essential. Both CEOs expressed optimism about the collaboration's potential to deliver advanced UAS capabilities at an affordable cost, pushing the boundaries of hypersonic flight technology while addressing the needs of the US military





