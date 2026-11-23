Sargent & Lundy and ENTRA1 Energy are teaming up to deploy scalable, walk-away safe NuScale small modular reactors.

Each NRC-approved reactor module generates 77 MW of carbon-free power and features walk-away safety. The compact reactors operate on-grid or off-grid and support hydrogen production, desalination, and heating.

A new engineering alliance aims to accelerate the global rollout of compact, round-the-clock nuclear power plants. Sargent & Lundy has partnered with ENTRA1 Energy to provide design and engineering support for ENTRA1 Energy Plants.

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“The plants intend to use NuScale Power Corporation’s proprietary small modular reactor technology,” said Sargent & Lundy in a press release. Traditional nuclear plants require a great amount of land.

On the contrary, these facilities are designed for locations with strict space constraints. Each plant uses NuScale Power Modules , which feature a small physical footprint. Their emergency planning zone is also limited strictly to the site boundary. Operators can build plant capacity in stages as power needs grow.

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This modular approach allows a first“The NuScale Power Module design is based on proven pressurized water-cooled reactor technology, and was developed to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications,” highlighted Sargent & Lundy.. The reactors incorporate fully passive, “walk-away” safety systems. If an interruption occurs, the modules shut down and self-cool indefinitely.

“NPMs can shut down and self-cool indefinitely with no operator action, no AC or DC power, and no additional water,” noted NuScale. World’s first certified BESS made from old EV batteries debuts with 500-kWh capacity Beyond supplying the electrical grid, the reactors are engineered to support heavy industry and municipal infrastructure. They can deliver direct process heat for commercial-scale hydrogen production, water desalination, and district heating networks.

Delivering these complex multi-purpose facilities requires early technical alignment, according to leaders from both companies. Victor Suchodolski, Chairman, President, and CEO of Sargent & Lundy, noted that converting new generation plans into dependable power demands rigorous engineering from the very start.

“We bring more than seven decades of nuclear engineering experience to that challenge and look forward to working with ENTRA1 Energy to advance their projects,” remarked Suchodolski. Charles Peterson, President of ENTRA1 Energy, welcomed the collaboration as global demand for reliable electricity continues to rise. He noted that drawing on Sargent & Lundy’s deep nuclear background will help his company execute its development pipeline. The partnership builds on an existing commercial arrangement between ENTRA1 and NuScale.

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As NuScale’s exclusive global strategic partner, ENTRA1 develops, finances, owns, and operates the energy plants. NuScale supplies the certified reactor hardware for these projects. The NuScale Power Module remains the first and only SMR design to hold regulatory approval from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The technology is ready for worldwide deployment, offering traditional nuclear benefits at a lower cost.

By pairing NuScale’s certified reactors with Sargent & Lundy’s engineering pedigree, ENTRA1 aims to deploy scalable nuclear infrastructure across global energy markets. An active and versatile journalist and news editor. He has covered regular and breaking news for several leading publications and news media, including The Hindu, Economic Times, Tomorrow Makers, and many more.

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