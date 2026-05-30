US firm to advance nuclear metal powder development with new contract

MPW will continue to advance and scale the ability to make nuclear powder for Westinghouse. This engagement builds on DirectPowder process, which converts metal bar stock directly into high-quality powder feedstock for additive manufacturing.

A Pittsburgh-based company has taken significant steps to advance nuclear metal powder development. Metal Powder Works has moved into the next phase of its product development project with Westinghouse Electric Company .

MPW will continue to advance and scale the ability to make powder for Westinghouse. This engagement builds on MPW’s patented DirectPowder process, which converts metal bar stock directly into high-quality, consistent powder feedstock for additive manufacturing, cold spray, and powder metallurgy applications — without melting or contamination.

“This follow-on contract with Westinghouse highlights the solid performance of our DirectPowder process and the hard work of our combined technical teams,” said Metal Powder Works Managing Director John Barnes. “This continued confidence from WEC highlights that our powder works as expected and can meet their exacting requirements, exceeding the capability of legacy atomized powder methods.

” The benefit to Westinghouse will be to improve end-product performance and advance the Technology Readiness Level of components under development, supporting Westinghouse’s broader initiatives in advanced manufacturing and materials innovation for the nuclear energy sector, The current contract focuses on further development and optimization of powders for Westinghouse and commits both companies to work together to achieve Westinghouse’s goals. While the contract is not material from a financial perspective, the MPW Board believes the significance of the contract extension is that the ongoing strategic relationship with one of the world’s most respected nuclear energy companies is material, as per theThe nuclear sector is projected to exceed USD 40 billion in 2026.

Additive manufacturing material consumption in the energy sector is expected to exceed USD 800 million by 2034, and nuclear is the fastest-growing segment, according to MPW. The current contract focuses on further development and optimization of powders for Westinghouse and commits both companies to work together to achieve Westinghouse’s goals.

While the contract is not material from a financial perspective, the MPW Board believes the significance of the contract extension is that the ongoing strategic relationship with one of the world’s most respected nuclear energy companies is material, according to companies.for nuclear energy applications, particularly for additive manufacturing, also known as industrial 3D printing. The latest phase follows successful results achieved during earlier stages of the program and reflects Westinghouse’s continued confidence in MPW’s proprietary powder production technology. technology within the global nuclear industry. an important supplier of next-generation materials for the nuclear industry.

The significance of contract lies in the fact that Westinghouse has completed multiple evaluation phases and has chosen to continue working with MPW, suggesting that MPW’s powder technology has met important technical milestones and may eventually support nuclear-grade additive manufacturing applications. Prabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business.

He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.





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