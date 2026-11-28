Deep Isolation's system uses directional drilling to place nuclear waste canisters underground into stable geological formations.

Deep Isolation's agreement provides up to $20 million in federal funding toward a $47.5 million project. Its Universal Canister System is designed to handle spent nuclear fuel across storage, transportation and deep-borehole disposal.

US nuclear waste technology company Deep Isolation has finalized a three-year cooperative agreement with the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy , securing eligibility for up to $20 million in federal funding to advance its nuclear waste disposal technology toward commercial deployment. The funding will support the development of the company’s Universal Canister System , a technology designed to package and dispose of spentand other radioactive waste in deep geological boreholes.

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The project will focus on engineering, regulatory work and full-scale field demonstrations, including a non-radioactive pilot in Cameron, Texas. The agreement follows Deep Isolation’s selection for ARPA-E’s SCALEUP Ready program in April 2026. The initiative is intended to help promising energy technologies move beyond prototype development and toward commercial-scale implementation.involves placing sealed nuclear waste canisters inside deep boreholes drilled into stable geological formations.