Americans have been on high alert after a series of outages earlier this month.

FinCEN’s alert comes in the wake of a reported breach of unclassified information at US spy agencies, including the CIA. FinCEN’s alert comes in the wake of a reported breach of unclassified information at US spy agencies, including the CIA.is a senior policy reporter at The Verge, covering the intersection of Silicon Valley and Capitol Hill.

She spent 5 years covering tech policy at CNBC, writing about antitrust, privacy, and content moderation reform. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network disclosed on Tuesday that it’s investigating a “cybersecurity incident. ” The bureau, which is part of the Treasury Department, said it’s looking into an “incident that resulted in unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems.

Also read Cybersecurity Practices That Can Create A False Sense Of Security

” It hasn’t offered any information about the full scope or source of the breach, but FinCEN has taken some systems offline as a precaution.reported that the Central Intelligence Agency and Office of the Director of National Security discovered a breach of an open source intelligence system, exposing unclassified information. It’s unclear if the FinCEN breach is related.

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Americans have been on high alert about security incidentsFinCEN’s role is to protect the financial system from illegal activity, including by combatting money laundering and terrorism financing. The bureauand distributes it for law enforcement purposes. FinCEN also houses reports of suspicious activity that financial institutions file as part of the Bank Secrecy Act. FinCEN says in its alert that banks can still file reports about suspicious activity online, but some services may not be immediately available.

Filers that need to expedite their reports in the meantime can still call the Financial Institutions Hotline, which it says was not impacted by the disruption. Google alternative Kagi launches an email service. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleJensen Huang reportedly tells Nvidia staff it’s ‘not true’ Trump got him rehired