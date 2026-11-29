US fighter jets spotted with mysterious new-look Sidewinder missiles
Mystery white AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles spotted on US F-35 fighters could hint at a previously undisclosed upgrade.
A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 14, 2026. US fighter jets in the Middle East have been spotted carrying unusually colored AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles.
The new finish could indicate specialized radar-absorbing materials designed to improve the F-35's stealth capabilities. Sightings on F-16s suggest the missiles may instead feature a broader upgrade or manufacturing change. U.S. Air Force F-35A “Lightning II” Joint Strike Fighters in the Middle East have reportedly started carrying an unusual version of the AIM-9X Sidewinder missile.
Painted white or light gray, the new missiles could be a new low-radar-cross-section model specifically designed for the fighter jet.and videos released by the U.S. Central Command since the end of October, the new missiles have also been Since first entering service in the early 2000s, AIM-9X missiles typically come with a dark gray nose section attached to a lighter gray main body. The new missiles, however, appear to have departed from this scheme.
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