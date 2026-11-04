US Fathers Convicted and Charged in Severe Child Neglect Cases Across States

Recent convictions and arrests in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Missouri reveal shocking cases of child neglect and abuse, resulting in prison sentences and ongoing legal proceedings for multiple parents.

Three distinct legal outcomes have emerged across the United States regarding severe cases of child abuse and neglect, highlighting a pattern of egregious criminal behavior by parents and guardians. In Wisconsin, a father was formally convicted of starving and abusing his fourteen-year-old daughter after authorities discovered the girl weighed only thirty-five pounds while living in what officials described as a house of horrors. This conviction follows earlier sentencing for the child's mother and another male defendant in the same case. Meanwhile, law enforcement in Iowa recently arrested a married couple after their ten-year-old child was found severely malnourished and locked inside their home. In Missouri, four family members were arrested for allegedly keeping a twelve-year-old girl with special needs confined in a dog cage for up to two years.

Wisconsin Father Receives Conviction For Child Neglect

On Tuesday, November 3, the Wisconsin father pleaded no contest and was convicted of two counts of chronic neglect of a child, with one charge resulting in great bodily harm and the other resulting in emotional damage. The court also convicted him of one count of false imprisonment related to the abuse of his daughter. This legal milestone comes after the girl was discovered in a state of extreme physical deterioration, weighing just thirty-five pounds. The case underscores the severity of the neglect, as the child was subjected to starvation and abuse while living under the defendant's care.

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The legal proceedings in Wisconsin have seen multiple defendants face justice for their roles in the abuse. The girl's mother, Melissa, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison in July for her involvement. Another male defendant, identified as Stemler, received an eight-year sentence in August. A fourth individual, LeFever, is scheduled to be sentenced on December 3 after pleading guilty in August. These sequential sentences reflect the comprehensive nature of the prosecution's case against all parties involved in the abuse of the teenager.

Iowa Parents Arrested For Severe Malnourishment Of Child

In Iowa, Andrew C. Warrington and Kellie J. Warrington were arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, child endangerment, willful injury, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. These charges, according to Scott County jail records, stem from the discovery of their ten-year-old daughter in a life-threatening condition. Authorities learned of the abuse when a male relative, referred to as Walter, called 911 on August 21, 2025. Walter reported that his autistic daughter had not eaten for the last four to five days and appeared to be comatose, prompting an immediate emergency response.

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First responders arrived at the scene to find the girl severely underweight and malnourished, with a physical stature resembling that of a six to eight-year-old child. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors diagnosed her with severe malnourishment and discovered critical medical issues. Her glucose level was measured at a dangerous twenty-four, she was hypothermic, and she had multiple bedsores covering her body. Investigators determined that the girl had suffered abuse for years, likely beginning after Walter gained custody of her in 2020.

The investigation revealed that the girl stopped attending school and was allegedly kept confined in her bedroom while under Walter's care. Witnesses provided disturbing accounts of the treatment she received. A friend of Walter stated that he once heard the father threaten to withhold food from the girl if she acted poorly. When the friend expressed concern, Walter allegedly replied that he could not feed her and instead kept her locked in her bedroom with a camera monitoring her. The friend explicitly told Walter that locking a child in a bedroom was abuse, noting that Walter made comments such as, if she misbehaves, I am not going to feed her today.

Missouri Family Arrested For Confining Girl In Dog Cage

Four family members in Missouri, identified as Shane Ross, Crystal Ross, Hannah Ross, and an individual referred to as He heard, were arrested after allegations surfaced that they kept a twelve-year-old girl with special needs in a dog cage. The cage was kept shut with padlocks, and it is believed the girl was held in this confinement for up to two years. The situation came to light only after the girl managed to run away, leading to the discovery of her extreme living conditions.

The affidavit detailing the arrest indicates that the girl was subjected to verbal abuse while confined. Witnesses reported that she was told to shut up and sit there without saying anything during her captivity. The use of a dog cage and padlocks for a human child, particularly one with special needs, represents a severe violation of civil rights and child safety laws. The four individuals now face legal consequences for their alleged role in this prolonged period of imprisonment and neglect.

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Legal Consequences And Future Sentencing Schedules

The legal proceedings for the Iowa case are set to continue with a scheduled sentencing date for Walter on February 2, 2027. He is facing a maximum sentence of twenty-eight years in prison for the crimes of kidnapping and neglect that led to the severe malnourishment of his dependent child. The extensive delay between the August 2025 discovery and the 2027 sentencing reflects the complexity of the case and the rigorous legal process required to secure such serious convictions.

These cases collectively illustrate the devastating impact of child neglect and abuse on victims across different states. From the starvation of a teenager in Wisconsin to the confinement of a child in Iowa and Missouri, the legal system is responding with significant prison sentences and ongoing prosecutions. The specific details of weight, dates, and charges provide a clear record of the severity of these crimes and the justice being pursued for the victims.