US Faces Unusually Intense Flu Season with Rising Hospitalizations and Severe Complications

The US is grappling with an unusually severe flu season, with hospitalization rates exceeding those seen during certain periods of the Covid-19 pandemic. Doctors are reporting a surge in patients experiencing serious flu complications, including neurologic issues in children and a concerning increase in MRSA pneumonia.

The United States is currently experiencing an unusually severe and intense flu season , with hospitalization rates surpassing those observed during certain points of the Covid-19 pandemic. Medical professionals report a significant surge in patients suffering from the flu's most debilitating complications.

In pediatric cases, specialists are observing an alarming increase in neurologic complications, including acute necrotizing encephalopathy (ANE), a condition characterized by severe brain swelling leading to tissue death. This condition often manifests in children who contract the flu, causing intense drowsiness and difficulty staying awake. Anecdotal reports from critical care nurses on social media suggest the severity of the situation, with many expressing that their intensive care units are overwhelmed with flu patients who have progressed to pneumonia and respiratory failure. While bacterial pneumonia infections following the flu are not uncommon, particularly among older adults, the current surge in cases is attributed to the exceptionally high activity of the flu this season. Doctors are particularly concerned about the rise in MRSA pneumonia, a type of pneumonia caused by the methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. MRSA is notoriously resistant to many antibiotics, making treatment more challenging. This complication can be life-threatening, and even survivors may experience lung scarring, leading to breathing difficulties in daily activities. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that flu hospitalizations currently exceed those of Covid-19. The CDC reports that there were 14.4 flu hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the week ending February 1st, slightly surpassing the rate of Covid-19 hospitalizations during the peak of the Delta wave in September 2021. Moreover, weekly flu deaths have surpassed those from Covid for the first time, according to CDC data.





cnnbrk / 🏆 393. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Flu Season Hospitalizations Pneumonia MRSA Neurologic Complications Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy (ANE) Covid-19

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Faces Most Intense Flu Season in 15 YearsThe United States is experiencing a severe flu season, with activity reaching its highest point in 15 years. The CDC reports a surge in flu-like illnesses, prompting school closures and highlighting the importance of preventive measures.

Read more »

US Faces Most Intense Flu Season in 15 YearsThe US is experiencing its most severe flu season in 15 years, with a high percentage of doctor's office visits attributed to flu-like symptoms. The CDC estimates millions of illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths, prompting school closures and highlighting the widespread nature of the outbreak. While COVID-19 cases appear to be declining, the circulation of multiple respiratory viruses, including RSV, poses a significant public health challenge.

Read more »

US Faces Intense Flu Season, Highest in 15 YearsThe US is experiencing a severe flu season, with the highest intensity in about 15 years. Data from the CDC shows a spike in flu-related doctor visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions, surpassing last season's peak. Nationwide, nearly one in three influenza tests are positive, and complications like bacterial pneumonia are on the rise. While COVID-19 appears to be declining and RSV cases are fading, flu activity remains high across the country.

Read more »

Trump Targets EV Chargers, WHO Faces Funding Crisis, Intense Flu Season Grips U.S.This news roundup covers a range of global events, from Trump's alleged attempts to obstruct EV charger development to the WHO's plea for continued U.S. funding. It also touches upon the severe flu season in the U.S., the potential release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, and the latest developments in the political landscape.

Read more »

U.S. Faces Intense Flu Season, Highest in 15 Years, Amid COVID-19 DeclineThe United States is experiencing a surge in influenza activity, reaching its most intense level in 15 years. While COVID-19 appears to be receding, the flu season poses a significant health threat. The CDC reports a surge in flu-like illnesses, with school closures and widespread hospitalizations. The predominant flu strains are Type A H1N1 and Type A H3N2, with health officials closely monitoring avian influenza (Type A H5N1). Vaccination rates remain a concern, highlighting the need for public health interventions to mitigate the spread of these viruses.

Read more »

U.S. Faces Most Intense Flu Season in 15 YearsThe U.S. is experiencing its most severe flu season in 15 years, with flu-like illness driving a significant percentage of doctor's office visits. While COVID-19 cases appear to be declining, the flu has caused widespread illness, hospitalizations, and deaths nationwide.

Read more »