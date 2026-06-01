US Faces Fiscal Crisis as Deficits and Interest Rates Soar

Rising budget deficits and interest rates are straining the U.S. economy, with economists warning of reduced capacity to handle future crises. Political responses include calls for cutting fraudulent spending and fiscal stewardship, but no clear solution has emerged.

The United States is facing a growing fiscal crisis as persistent budget deficit s and rising interest rates threaten the nation's economic stability. According to recent analyses, the federal deficit has tripled since 2021 to over $1 trillion annually, with projections showing it could soar past $4 trillion per year within a decade under current policies.

The rising cost of borrowing is reflected in Treasury yields, with the 10-year note topping 4.44%, up from 3.95% before the start of the Iran war. This increase is driven by expectations of continued outsized borrowing and inflation stemming from the conflict and tariffs, as estimated by the Penn Wharton Budget Model. Economists warn that the U.S. may no longer have the fiscal space to combat future economic crises.

Glenn Hubbard, a former chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, noted that the country does not have the same borrowing capacity it had in 2008 or 2020. Washington appears bereft of ideas to address the problem.

The deficit has become a central issue in political campaigns, particularly in Colorado's fifth congressional district, where Democrat Jessica Killin is emphasizing how persistent deficits and higher interest rates make it harder for families to buy homes, afford cars, or manage debt. Her opponent, Army veteran Joe Reagan, stresses fiscal stewardship, arguing that every dollar spent on interest is a dollar not invested in infrastructure, education, or veterans' services.

In response, the Trump administration has pointed to fraudulent spending as a solution. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cited a report estimating $233 billion to $521 billion in annual fraudulent government spending that could be eliminated, though those figures were partly drawn from pandemic-era borrowing. Bessent blamed the deficit on the Biden administration, claiming they inherited the worst budget deficit in history not tied to a recession or war.

He reiterated the goal of reducing the deficit to 3% of GDP, roughly half its current level, but did not provide a timeline. The combination of high deficits, rising interest rates, and political gridlock poses a significant challenge for the U.S. economy, with implications for global markets and future generations





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