US Extends TikTok Ban Until April, Avoiding Fines for App Stores

The United States government has delayed its ban on TikTok until April 5th, offering reprieve to app distribution companies and allowing the social media platform to resume operations.

The United States government has extended its ban on TikTok until April 5th, providing reassurance to app distribution companies that they will not face fines for continuing to offer the popular Chinese-owned short video platform. Following weeks of inaccessibility, TikTok has begun restoring its services. This move comes after former President Donald Trump pledged to reinstate access to the app before his departure from office. Last month, the U.S.

government granted a 75-day reprieve from the TikTok ban, allowing ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, to maintain its operations within the country. The directive clarified that companies operating mobile app stores or digital marketplaces would not be penalized for allowing the TikTok app to remain accessible to users. TikTok, recognized as the second most downloaded app in the U.S. in 2024, boasted over 52 million downloads according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. The app's popularity is evident in its download distribution, with approximately 52% originating from the Apple App Store and 48% from Google Play in the U.S. last year.





