Reports indicate the US is negotiating peace terms where Ukraine joins NATO for security guarantees while ceding territory to Russia. This marks a significant shift from previous administrations.

The United States government is reportedly exploring complex diplomatic frameworks to terminate the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, centering on a potential quid pro quo involving territorial adjustments and alliance membership. Recent reports indicate that Washington is actively considering arrangements where Ukraine would join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in exchange for making significant territorial concessions to Moscow, a strategy that fundamentally reshapes previous US diplomatic stances on the region.

Negotiation Details and Key Participants

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have been central figures in these high-stakes discussions, which have taken place in multiple international locations. Jared Kushner reportedly raised the concept of trading NATO accession for territorial changes during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and various European officials at a military airfield in Dublin last week, according to the newspaper.

Also read Kushner says Russia is ‘comfortable’ with NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine to end war

The dialogue surrounding these proposals has not been limited to Europe, as similar negotiations occurred in the United Arab Emirates. Citing individuals directly involved in the talks, the Journal reported that Washington is examining two distinct pathways to end the war, each with different implications for sovereignty and security architecture in Eastern Europe.

First Proposal: NATO Access for Territory

Under the initial arrangement under consideration, Ukraine would formally surrender control over territory it currently holds in the eastern Donbass region. In return for this significant territorial relinquishment, Kyiv would receive full membership into NATO, thereby gaining the collective defense guarantees enshrined in Article 5 of the treaty, which posits that an attack on one member is an attack on all.

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This approach aims to integrate Ukraine firmly into Western security structures while removing the immediate flashpoint of territorial dispute by acknowledging Russian control over the specific areas being conceded. The proposal suggests a direct link between security assurance and territorial reality, attempting to satisfy Moscow's stated desire for buffer zones while addressing Kyiv's long-standing aspiration for alliance protection.

Second Option: Front-Line Freeze and Guarantees

The alternative framework involves freezing the conflict along the existing front line, effectively leaving portions of the Donbass region under Ukrainian control while solidifying the de facto borders at that moment. This option does not require Ukraine to join NATO, but instead seeks to provide robust security through a new international treaty involving the US and potentially other European allies.

By opting for treaty-based security guarantees rather than formal alliance membership, this path avoids the immediate geopolitical trigger that full NATO integration might represent to Moscow. A US official confirmed to the newspaper that negotiators are examining multiple such proposals simultaneously, emphasizing that any final agreement would strictly require the explicit consent of both Moscow and Kiev to be valid.

Russian Demands and European Skepticism

During negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Russian representatives laid out stringent preconditions, reportedly demanding that Ukraine formally abandon its NATO ambitions by removing any references to membership from its national constitution. Moscow also insisted that NATO must refrain from deploying troops and military equipment within Ukrainian borders, a move designed to permanently exclude Kyiv from the alliance's operational reach.

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Furthermore, Russian negotiators called for an immediate cessation of Western arms deliveries to Ukraine and a complete rollback of NATO's military infrastructure in Eastern Europe to its status in 1997. These demands reflect a desire to dismantle the post-Cold War security architecture in Europe, ensuring that no US or allied military presence remains within striking distance of Russian borders.

European negotiators have reportedly dismissed these Russian demands as maximalist opening positions rather than a realistic foundation for a final settlement. The disparity between the US exploration of concessions and the Russian insistence on total capitulation highlights the vast chasm in expectations that currently obstructs a durable peace agreement.