US examines legal pathways to use Iranian assets for Gulf war repairs: report

Officials are examining whether frozen financial holdings and other Iranian assets could be used to cover reconstruction costs in Gulf countries.

Officials are examining whether frozen financial holdings and other Iranian assets could be used to cover reconstruction costs in Gulf countries. A building that was damaged by an Iranian drone attack in Juffair, Manama, Bahrain, March 1, 2026.

/ Reuters The US Treasury Department is considering the use of Iranian assets to support reconstruction efforts in Gulf countries affected by attacks attributed to Tehran during the ongoing conflict, a source familiar with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's views toldThe source said the department plans to explore all legal avenues to make Iranian assets available for rebuilding infrastructure and covering repair costs resulting from any future damage caused by Iran, according to theBessent has instructed Treasury officials to obtain detailed assessments from Gulf partners regarding the financial impact of damage linked to Iranian actions since the conflict began, the source added.

It remains uncertain which types of assets could be utilised, with possibilities ranging from frozen Iranian financial holdings to physical assets such as oil tankers. Iran condemns US strikes on coastal facilities, calls them a ceasefire violationIran condemns US strikes on coastal facilities, calls them a ceasefire violationTehran has maintained that the removal of sanctions and the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets held overseas would be essential components of any future agreement.

Since the war erupted in late February, Iran has carried out periodic missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf nations hosting American assets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar. Iran condemns US strikes on coastal facilities, calls them a ceasefire violationIran condemns US strikes on coastal facilities, calls them a ceasefire violationUK rebukes Vance comments, warns against interference in democracyFrance launches war crimes, torture probe into Israeli treatment of Gaza flotilla activists





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