US envoys meet with Putin in the Kremlin after Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

U.S. envoys held talks about the fighting in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. The meeting follows two days of U.S.-mediated negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi.

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner speaks at a briefing during U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine, alongside U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, left, and Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, second from right, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, brokered the talks in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the first direct discussions between representatives of Moscow and Kyiv in nine months as theThe two days of talks that ended Wednesday produced no major breakthrough, aside from an agreement to swap a large number of prisoners, with the exact figure still to be announced.

Also read Zelensky Taunts Putin as Abu Dhabi Talks End Without Peace Deal

Kushner and Witkoff went straight to the Kremlin to brief Putin, and are scheduled to fly later to Dublin, Ireland, for talks withKushner said that one of the goals of the meeting with Putin was to get the Russian leader's blessing for European representatives to be part of the talks, which are looking at the continent's broader security arrangements. Many in Europe see the inclusion of Moscow in discussions about postwar European security as an unwelcome concession to Putin, who has described NATO's eastward expansion as a main security threat to Russia.

Putin has demanded the trans-Atlantic alliance's troops be pulled back from Russia's borders. Some analysts say negotiators may be looking to grant Russia concessions on NATO's strategy in return for peace in Ukraine — a possibility that alarms European leaders. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi"agreed on many of the principles, but are still apart on some of the way to accomplish" peace, Kushner said in Moscow.

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Putin reaffirmed to the U.S. envoys Moscow's rejection of any European troop presence in Ukraine, saying that Russia sees them as a security threat to its security and warns that they would be legitimate targets. He also said Russia sees its border with Ukraine as the line of control — a reference to Moscow's claim over the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow annexed in 2022 but never fully captured.

"The political landscape in Europe could change in 2027. … We also see changes already taking place in the United States," Zelenskyy said in Dublin late Wednesday. He called the proposed prisoner exchange a positive step but also insisted Ukraine won't surrender Russian-occupied territory in return for peace.deny civilians heat, electricity and running water Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses downed 71 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Its forces struck a drone-making plant in Kyiv and three other facilities producing missile fuel and drone components in the area around the Ukrainian capital, the ministry said. Russia launched missiles and 123 drones, 73 of them jet-powered drones, at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said. Hits were recorded at 17 locations, it said.

— SpaceX's military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service — that the country needs to defend itself against Russian attacks, Zelenskyy said Thursday on social media. Military units have recorded"significant disruptions," including speed restrictions limiting its drones to 161 kph , Zelenskyy said, adding that a military investigation established that the restrictions weren't random errors. Ukraine uses Starlink and Starshield for intercepting Russian drones and launching its own mid- and long-range strikes.

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Last month, limits on Ukrainian drone speeds severely disrupted operations and alarmed Kyiv officials who fear U.S. support could drop off.that his company SpaceX had throttled the Starlink internet service in Ukraine for about a week, saying the system couldn't be used for offensive strikes against Russia. Zelenskyy said in Dublin that the speed limits cover operations in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and that Kyiv is trying to find out from U.S. officials what is going on.

"If someone in America is making decisions that basically treat Ukrainian territory as if it is not Ukrainian, then this tells us where things are going," he said. A Russian serviceman was killed in St. Petersburg early Thursday when his vehicle exploded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's main criminal investigation agency. It didn't identify the victim or say who was behind the bombing.

The Fontanka news outlet said the victim was a colonel and that a bomb in his car exploded as he drove off. Several senior Russian military officers have been killed by bombings and other attacks that Moscow blames on Ukraine. Kyiv has claimed responsibility for some attacks on Russian soil. Susie Blann and Samya Kullab in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jill Lawless in Dublin, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed.

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