US Envoy: Ukraine Peace Plan Possible in Days or Weeks

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg stated on Saturday that a peace plan for the two nations could materialize within days or weeks. 'You got to give us a bit of breathing space and time, but when I say that, I'm not talking six months, I'm talking days and weeks,' he articulated to delegates at a side event during the Munich Security Conference .

Kellogg emphasized that while Europe may not be physically present at the negotiating table, the region's interests would be duly considered. Kellogg, a key negotiator in the recently proposed peace talks, referred to his work style as 'Trump time,' highlighting President Donald Trump's penchant for swift decision-making. 'He'll ask you to do this job today and he'll want to know tomorrow why isn't it solved,' Kellogg remarked. He added, 'You got to give us a bit of breathing space and time, but when I say that, I'm not talking six months, I'm talking days and weeks,'Kellogg disclosed that the peace negotiations were currently proceeding on a 'dual-track' approach, with U.S. representatives engaged in separate discussions with Russia and with Ukraine and its allies. Kellogg, representing the latter group, asserted – contradicting earlier U.S. suggestions – that both Ukraine and Europe must be integral participants in the talks. 'You've got to bring the allies with you. Are they going to play a part? Of course they are. You can't do it at the exclusion of anyone,' he stated. Regarding the requirements for a credible security guarantee for Ukraine, Kellogg declined to elaborate, stating, 'The answer right now is no.' He explained that his presence at the conference was to glean insights from Ukraine and Europe. Kellogg acknowledged that the U.S. sometimes 'has a problem only looking through their own lens.' The annual three-day Munich Security Conference brings together global defense and security officials, focusing on the future of Ukraine, peace talks with Russia, and the reshaping of Europe's security and defense architecture. The prospect of a peace deal gained renewed prominence this week following President Trump's separate phone calls with both Putin and Zelenskyy. While initially suggesting a bilateral deal between Washington and Moscow, Trump later indicated that Ukraine's Zelenskyy would be involved, along with 'a lot of other people.' However, concerns persist regarding Europe's involvement in the negotiations, with top EU officials maintaining that any agreement must address their interests.Speaking alongside Kellogg on a panel on Saturday, Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković underscored the importance of securing a peace deal that safeguards Ukraine's territorial integrity. He emphasized that Europe's exclusion from talks would be 'politically unacceptable' given the longstanding transatlantic ties between Europe and the U.S. Addressing delegates from the audience, Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir echoed a general sense of unease within Europe regarding the new U.S. administration. 'People are still not sure what the U.S. wants to do,' she stated. 'It's difficult for leaders to be responding constantly to unclear comments.' Zelenskyy, in a separate address, called for the creation of a 'European army' and warned that Russia 'is not preparing for dialogue.





