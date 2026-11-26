Jared Kushner faces backlash for calling Vladimir Putin a political grandmaster and blaming Europe for the Ukraine war, while conflicts intensify in Kharkiv.

US Envoy Jared Kushner has sparked immediate international condemnation after praising Russian President Vladimir Putin as a 'grandmaster of politics' and lauding the Kremlin leader for his restraint regarding nuclear weapons. The comments, made during an interview with the German MD Meets Podcast, ignited fierce criticism from political observers and former diplomats who argue the remarks align too closely with Russian state narratives.

Kushner Defends Putin as Political Figure

Kushner, who serves as a special envoy and is also the son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, described the Russian leader as a 'historical figure' who genuinely desires peace. He highlighted Putin's agreement not to utilize nuclear arsenals as a significant positive development, stating that the Russian president had reassured his team that such weapons are not part of his strategic intentions.

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During the Wednesday interview, the US envoy implied that this diplomatic inhibition might not be permanent. He warned that the world is currently living in an 'incredibly dangerous time' where the conflict, while geographically contained to Ukraine, has effectively transformed into a proxy war involving substantial European support for Kyiv.

Claims of European Provocation and Funding

A central pillar of Kushner's argument involved assigning blame to European nations and NATO members for the escalation of tensions. He accused these allied governments of lacking a coherent peace plan and suggested that their actions had provoked the Kremlin into its current military posture. He specifically cited a December attack on a residential property in the Novgorod region as a significant trigger that pushed Putin away from diplomatic solutions.

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Kushner alleged that Ukrainian forces targeted a residence in the Valdai forest-and-lake area in December 2025, a location where Putin keeps his family, including his two underage sons. He claimed this incident derailed peace talks, a characterization that stands in direct contradiction to intelligence assessments from Western nations, including the United States, which have not corroborated these specific claims.

Furthermore, the US envoy criticized European fiscal policies, claiming that European states had purchased over $250 billion in fossil fuels from Russia since the war began. He asserted that this financial support, amounting to roughly £190 billion, exceeded the direct aid provided to Ukraine during the same period, thereby funding the very adversary Europe opposes.

Stalemate on Territorial Demands

Despite the inflammatory rhetoric, Kushner acknowledged that the peace process remains firmly deadlocked. He revealed that both he and fellow envoy Steve Witkoff have engaged in extensive discussions with the Russian leadership, which have failed to bridge the fundamental gap between Kyiv and Moscow.

The primary obstacle remains the issue of territory in eastern Ukraine. Putin continues to insist on full control over the Donbas region and demands a new European security framework that aligns with his strategic interests. Kushner described this territorial demand as a current sticking point that has prevented any meaningful breakthrough in negotiations.

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Escalating Violence on the Ground

While diplomatic discussions continue in theoretical spaces, the reality on the ground remains one of intensifying violence. Latest estimates indicate that the overall death toll from the war is approaching one million, with new civilian casualties reported in Kharkiv. Rescue workers were seen battling fires in residential blocks destroyed by recent Russian strikes in the region.

The capital city of Kyiv also endured a barrage of ballistic missiles, resulting in multiple injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure, including a shopping mall. Simultaneously, Ukraine launched a major drone strike on Russia's southern Stavropol region, targeting a chemical factory in Nevinnomyssk linked to the ammunition industry and a significant gas-fired power station.

Political Backlash Against Envoy Remarks

The remarks made by Jared Kushner drew sharp rebuke from prominent experts and former officials. Ukrainian commentator Kate Bohuslavska branded the US envoy's language as 'shameful and disgusting,' questioning the validity of praising a leader whose actions are causing mass death.

Professor Maria Popova, a political scientist at McGill University specializing in Russian and Ukrainian affairs, accused Kushner of acting as a 'spokesman' for Putin rather than an impartial mediator. Former US Ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul also criticized the admiring description, arguing that Putin squandered his country's opportunity to become a great power through peaceful integration with Europe.