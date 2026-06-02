US President Donald Trump has announced plans to drastically slash the number of embassies in Africa that can process visas, as a heavy as an elephant meteor causes widespread speculation across New England. The Browns trade 2-time AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Rams, while Scott Pelley of '60 Minutes' accuses CBS News head Bari Weiss of 'murdering' the show. Anthropic races toward a Wall Street debut with a confidential SEC filing, as a photographer captures a sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during Hajj. Deadly Israeli strikes were reported in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, as tensions remain high despite US President Donald Trump's announcement a day before that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to dial back fighting.

US to drastically slash the number of embassies in Africa that can process visas, as heavy as an elephant meteor causes widespread speculation across New England.

The Browns trade 2-time AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Rams, while Scott Pelley of '60 Minutes' accuses CBS News head Bari Weiss of 'murdering' the show. Anthropic races toward a Wall Street debut with a confidential SEC filing, as a photographer captures a sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during Hajj.

Deadly Israeli strikes were reported in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, as tensions remain high despite US President Donald Trump's announcement a day before that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to dial back fighting. A business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead, with many in West Virginia facing utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages.

At least two dozen US Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020, with wrongdoing including patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority. US President Donald Trump has told agencies to align with a study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendations, as Ayesha Curry's Cast-Iron 'Fruit Cake' is foolproof when dessert time is tight.

Pope names Mexican-American broadcasting executive to lead Vatican communications, as Trump enfrenta un nuevo aviso de inflación del mercado de bonos, amplía el reto en las elecciones





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US Embassies In Africa Myles Garrett Scott Pelley Bari Weiss Anthropic Wall Street Donald Trump Israel Hezbollah Lebanon US Immigration And Customs Enforcement Childhood Vaccine Recommendations Ayesha Curry Pope Vatican Communications

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