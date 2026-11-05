US Elects First Openly Gay and Muslim Senators and First Black Female Governor

Historic US Senate elections result in the election of Chris Pappas and Dr Abdul El-Sayed, while Keisha Lance Bottoms wins Georgia to become the first black female governor.

The United States has recorded a significant political milestone with the election of its first openly gay male and first Muslim senators, alongside the election of the nation's first black female governor. These historic victories in the recent federal elections mark a shift in the demographic composition of Washington leadership, with Dr Abdul El-Sayed securing a seat in the Senate for Michigan, Chris Pappas winning a Senate seat for New Hampshire, and Keisha Lance Bottoms taking the governorship of Georgia.

Dr El-Sayed Wins Michigan Despite Hate Campaign

Dr Abdul El-Sayed, the 42-year-old Democratic candidate, defeated Republican Mike Rogers to become America's first openly Muslim male senator. His victory came after facing a targeted Islamophobic campaign that included false allegations linking him to terrorist organizations and the controversial Islamist group the Muslim Brotherhood, claims he has consistently denied. Despite these attacks, which also focused on his heritage as the son of an Egyptian immigrant, Dr El-Sayed secured a decisive win in Michigan.

Also read Chris Pappas wins New Hampshire Senate race, becoming first openly gay male senator

The Republican opposition directed harsh rhetoric at Dr El-Sayed, including Vice President JD Vance describing him as 'very, very evil' and former President Donald Trump repeatedly referring to the Democrat as a 'jihadist'. These attacks were partly fueled by the fact that his mother worked for the Islamic American Relief Agency, a charity shut down in 2004 for supporting groups designated as terrorists, including al-Qaeda. Records indicate the charity funded social services for children in Africa and Asia, but Dr El-Sayed's mother was a low-ranking worker and was never accused of any wrongdoing.

Dr El-Sayed was raised by his father and stepmother in Missouri, Florida, and Michigan after his parents split up when he was three years old. His mother later lived in Egypt and then Missouri, working for the charity before its closure. In his victory speech on Tuesday night, Dr El-Sayed mocked his political opponents, specifically targeting Vice President JD Vance. He stated, 'JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January,' highlighting the constitutional duty of the Vice President to preside over the swearing-in of new senators.

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Chris Pappas Breaks Ground in New Hampshire

Chris Pappas, 46, made history as the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate after defeating Republican John Sununu in New Hampshire. A descendant of Greek immigrants, Mr Pappas previously made history in 2018 by becoming New Hampshire's first openly gay member of Congress. He is married to Vann Bentley, a lawyer and tech policy expert, marking another significant step for LGBTQ+ representation in federal politics.

During his campaign for the Senate, Mr Pappas faced some criticism within the Democratic Party for his support of a bill in 2024 that restricted healthcare access for transgender children. Despite this internal party friction, he successfully campaigned on his legislative record and won the general election against John Sununu, adding to the growing diversity of the incoming Senate class.

Keisha Lance Bottoms Makes History in Georgia

In Georgia, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, was elected as the first black female governor in United States history. At 56 years old, Ms Bottoms brings a diverse background to the governor's office, having worked as a lawyer and served as a magistrate judge before entering politics. Her victory represents a breakthrough for both racial and gender representation at the highest levels of state executive power.

Ms Bottoms is the daughter of R&B singer Major Lance, a figure with significant cultural influence in the music industry. Her transition from law and municipal governance to the state executive branch underscores a career dedicated to public service. Her election completes a triad of historic firsts in the recent US elections, fundamentally altering the traditional demographics of national and state leadership. The incoming officials are expected to assume their duties in January, with Dr El-Sayed specifically noting the procedural role of Vice President JD Vance in the swearing-in ceremony.