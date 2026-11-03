US Election Vote Count Timeline and Key Races by State

Comprehensive guide to US election vote counting schedules, state closure times, and critical races in Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Michigan on election night.

Tracking which political contests to follow and anticipating when official results will emerge presents a complex logistical challenge for voters and analysts alike. A detailed chronological summary of the most significant competitions provides clarity on expected timelines and the duration required for vote tabulation across different regions. The first polling locations in Indiana and Kentucky will close earlier in the evening, yet no statewide winners will be declared in either jurisdiction until the final polling places shut their doors at 7 p.m.

Voting Closure Schedules by Region

Observers may witness winners declared in the eastern legislative districts of Indiana and Kentucky, but statewide declarations remain pending until 7 p.m. across both states. Concurrently, polling places in Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia also close at 7 p.m. These three states typically finalize nearly their entire vote count on election night, adhering to a rapid tabulation process that has proven consistent in recent cycles.

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In Florida, the majority of polling locations also close at 7 p.m., including all competitive legislative districts. However, statewide winners will not be announced until 8 p.m. when centers in the Central Time Zone close. Polling places in North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia close at 7:30 p.m., allowing for a slightly extended counting window that often yields faster results than Eastern Time Zone states.

Historical Vote Count Speeds and Precedents

Historical data from the 2024 general elections offers a benchmark for current expectations. In Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia, vote counting reached the halfway point around 8 p.m. by 2024 standards. The totals hit 90% completion by 10:21 p.m. in Georgia, 11:14 p.m. in South Carolina, and 12:07 a.m. in Virginia, demonstrating a predictable acceleration of results as the night progresses.

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The Associated Press declared Donald Trump the winner in Georgia's competitive presidential race at 12:58 a.m. during the 2024 cycle, illustrating how late-night declarations can occur even in fast-counting states. Understanding these historical timelines helps set realistic expectations for when critical decisions might be made on the current election night.

Key Contests Requiring Close Monitoring

Several high-stakes races require continuous attention as polling places close. Competitive races for the US House of Representatives in Indiana's 5th legislative district and Kentucky's 6th legislative district are priorities as evening approaches. Additionally, Senate races in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Ohio demand close scrutiny, alongside gubernatorial contests in Georgia and Ohio.

House of Representatives races in Florida, Indiana, South Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina are also critical to monitor. As the clock strikes 8 p.m., voting centers in nearly half the states, including Florida, Maine, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania, will close either fully or partially. This hour marks a significant juncture for result releases in these pivotal jurisdictions.

Midnight Thresholds and Late Night Declinations

Florida often delivers some of the fastest results during the 8 p.m. window, with most of the state publishing data starting at 7 p.m. In 2024, Florida reached 90% counted by 8:07 p.m. New Hampshire and Pennsylvania followed slower tracks, reaching the halfway point at 10:12 p.m. Pennsylvania hit 90% at 12:48 a.m., while New Hampshire completed 90% at 1:42 a.m.

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Near Michigan and Texas, polling places close at 8 p.m., including competitive legislative districts, but statewide winners await final closures at 9 p.m. A significant bottleneck occurs as 15 states, including Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin, close all voting centers. This creates a concentrated period of waiting for results in these large, diverse states.

Complex Tabulation Timelines in Swing States

Vote counting in Iowa, Nebraska, New York, and Wisconsin reached the midpoint around 10 p.m. in 2024. Minnesota took longer, reaching 50% at 11:29 p.m., while Iowa and New York hit 90% just before midnight. Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin achieved 90% completion between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., highlighting the variability in processing speeds.

Kansas and Texas began publishing votes around 8 p.m., reaching 90% by midnight in 2024. Michigan lagged behind, hitting 90% at 4:50 a.m. Arizona closes at 9 p.m. but does not start publishing results until 10 p.m. Key Senate races in Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas, plus governor races in Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin, are central to the final hours of the election night.