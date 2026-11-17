The Office for Civil Rights launched investigations into multiple universities including CUNY and University of Maryland for alleged discriminatory practices in teacher preparation.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has officially launched investigations following widespread reports that various teacher preparation programs are engaging in racially discriminatory practices. These programs, which are primarily sponsored by state education agencies and institutions of higher education receiving federal financial assistance, are designed to recruit, retain, and support future educators. The OCR determined that several institutions involved in these education programs are providing sex or race-specific recruitment, support, and financial opportunities for candidates. This conduct is alleged to be in direct violation of federal civil rights laws.

Violations Of Title VI And Title IX Laws

The investigations are being opened because several institutions are providing sex or race-specific recruitment, support, and financial opportunities for candidates in violation of civil rights laws. Doing so would violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by discriminating based on race or Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by discriminating on the basis of sex. The OCR is asserting that these specific practices undermine the legal framework designed to ensure equal access to educational opportunities regardless of race or gender. The agency is acting on reports that highlight systemic issues within how these teacher training pipelines are managed and funded.

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Specific Institutions Under Federal Scrutiny

The universities under investigation include the City University of New York (CUNY) for discriminating against students on the basis of race and sex through its administration of the NYC Men Teach Program. The University of Maryland's School of Education is also facing scrutiny for discriminating on the basis of race through its administration of the Maryland Higher Education Commission Teacher Quality and Diversity Grant Program. Furthermore, the OCR has identified two separate programs in the state of Minnesota for similar alleged violations. These specific institutions are now subject to formal inquiries to determine the extent of non-compliance with federal regulations governing educational equity.

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Official Statement From Assistant Secretary Richey

"Race, national origin, or sex should not decide who will shape America's next generation, yet many states and universities seem to prioritize recruiting and training 'minority' candidates rather than evaluating candidates based solely on merit," said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey in a statement Friday. She emphasized that the current approach by these educational bodies prioritizes demographic categories over individual capability. Richey further stated that the Trump administration will fully investigate these allegations and ensure a future where students are once again judged on their hard work and merit, not prejudged by the color of their skin or their sex. This statement underscores the administration's commitment to a merit-based system in educational hiring and training.

Additional Universities Face 11 New Probes

The OCR is also opening 11 investigations into institutions of higher education for alleged violations of federal civil rights laws by providing race- or sex-exclusive programs and activities. The University of California - Berkeley, University of California - Los Angeles (UCLA), Campbell University, Drake University, College of DuPage, Middle Tennessee State University, University of North Iowa, University of Tennessee - Knoxville, University of San Diego, Seattle University, and Westfield State University are all listed. These additional probes expand the scope of the federal response to include a broader array of universities across different states. Each of these institutions is now required to address the allegations regarding their exclusionary or preferential practices in teacher preparation programs.