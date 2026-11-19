The U.S. Department of Education is looking into five districts nationwide, including one in the northwest suburbs, over so-called 'gender support plans.'

The U.S. Department of Education is looking into five districts nationwide, including one in the northwest suburbs, over so-called "gender support plans.

" The government claims Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin asks students their preferred names and genders and whether their parents are aware of their gender identity. "The practice of schools withholding the most sensitive information about students from their own parents is unacceptable," said Frank Miller, director of the Student Privacy Policy Office, which is part of the Education Department. "The law is clear: schools do not decide what information is shared with parents, the law does.

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Parents are the first-decision makers in their children's lives and education, and SPPO will hold every educational institution accountable to ensure it upholds parental rights.

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"1 hour ago "We are aware of the U.S. Department of Education's announcement today regarding an inquiry by the Student Privacy Policy Office into our district's policies. "District 300 takes its legal and ethical obligations seriously, and we intend to fully cooperate with the Department of Education throughout this process. We are committed to strict compliance with all state and federal laws, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment.

"Because this is an active federal inquiry and involves ongoing litigation, we are limited in our ability to discuss specific students, records, or ongoing proceedings. "42 minutes ago