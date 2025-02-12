US Dollar (USD) Eyes Further Gains, but Range Trading Expected

UOB Group analysts predict USD will likely trade within a 151.40/154.35 range in the coming weeks, despite potential for reaching 153.65.

The US Dollar ( USD ) is showing signs of further upward movement, potentially reaching 153.65. While upward momentum is strong, analysts at UOB Group caution that this advance might be overextended. The major resistance level at 154.30 is not expected to be challenged in the near term. In the past 24 hours, USD traded within a range of 151.63 to 152.60, closing at 152.48. Early Asian trading today saw a sharp rise, indicating a building upward trend.

However, analysts emphasize that if the minor support level of 152.30 (with a secondary support at 152.60) is breached, the upward movement could be halted. Looking ahead 1 to 3 weeks, the outlook suggests a range trading phase for USD, likely between 151.40 and 154.35. This prediction comes after USD rebounded over the past few days, surpassing the 'strong resistance' level at 153.00. The breach of this resistance level signals a easing of downward pressure, supporting the range trading scenario





US Dollar USD Forex Currency Range Trading Resistance Support

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

