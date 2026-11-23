The US dollar index fell to 103.72, dropping from its peak reached last Thursday. Investors now expect a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December.

The US dollar retreated from its 19-month high on Monday as investor confidence recovered following last week's sell-off. Market participants have tempered their expectations regarding an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, shifting focus toward a more moderate policy approach.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.1% to 103.72. This movement moves the index further away from its peak recorded last Thursday, which was the highest level reached since April 2025.

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Market Stability and Rate Cut Speculation

The decline in the dollar's value is largely attributed to market analysts who believe that the recent market chaos has subsided. This stabilization has allowed the currency to retreat from its previous highs as traders adjust their positions in response to cooling volatility.

With the dollar's retreat, market participants are now expecting a 25-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December. This expectation reflects a shift away from the aggressive hiking cycles that previously drove the currency's strength.

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Investor Confidence Returns to Markets

Investor confidence has significantly improved after the sharp sell-off experienced last week. This recovery in sentiment has led to a re-evaluation of risk assets and a corresponding dip in demand for the US dollar as a safe-haven asset.

The retreat from the 19-month high indicates that the market is pricing in a more gradual approach to monetary policy. The Federal Reserve is now viewed as likely to proceed with caution rather than implementing rapid and significant rate adjustments.

Implications for Future Monetary Policy

The focus on a 25-basis-point hike in December suggests that the Federal Reserve is monitoring economic data closely before making further moves. This measured approach is expected to influence currency valuations and global trade dynamics in the coming months.

As the market adjusts to these new expectations, the US dollar's performance will likely remain tied to upcoming economic indicators and Federal Reserve communications. Investors are closely watching for any signs of renewed volatility or shifts in inflation data that could alter this trajectory.

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The current stabilization in the dollar index provides a clearer picture of market sentiment heading into the end of the year. Traders are now positioning themselves for a December rate hike that aligns with the more conservative 25-basis-point forecast rather than more aggressive alternatives.