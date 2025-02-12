US Dollar Rallies on Strong January Inflation; Fed Chair Powell Speaks

The US Dollar surged following strong January inflation data, as traders grapple with rising yields and await further guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The US Dollar strengthened significantly following the release of robust January inflation data. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell commenced his second day of testimony at Capitol Hill, providing little insight into the timing of any potential future interest rate changes. Traders are grappling with the implications of the unexpected surge in inflation, with US bond yields gradually climbing higher.

The January Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed an upward surprise, with the monthly headline CPI measure reaching 0.5%, exceeding the anticipated 0.3% and rising from 0.4% in the previous month. The monthly core inflation gauge also jumped to 0.4%, surpassing expectations of 0.3% and compared to 0.2% in December. These stronger inflation figures fueled a rally in US bond yields, leading to a stronger US Dollar.The economic calendar is brimming with activity, as Fed Chairman Powell delivers his second consecutive speech at Capitol Hill. Several other notable Fed speakers are also scheduled to make appearances, including Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Waller. Equities, meanwhile, are experiencing a decline following the release of the US CPI data. With rising yields, stocks retreated by approximately 1% on average. The CME FedWatch tool predicts a 95.5% probability that the Fed will maintain interest rates at their current level at the upcoming meeting on March 19. The US 10-year yield surged higher to 4.63%, marking its third consecutive day of increase and recovering further from its recent yearly low of 4.40% recorded last week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently in a state of uncertainty, with Fed Chairman Powell providing minimal clues about the Fed's future actions. Traders, left in the dark, are increasingly turning to bonds as a safe haven during periods of economic instability. This trend is likely to result in further strengthening of the US Dollar. On the upside, the initial resistance level at 109.30 (July 14, 2022, high) was briefly breached but failed to hold last week. Reclaiming this level could propel the index towards 110.79 (September 7, 2022, high). On the downside, 107.35 (October 3, 2023, high) continues to act as a strong support level after several tests last week. Should further downward movement occur, traders may look to 106.52 (April 16, 2024, high), 106.21 (100-day Simple Moving Average), or even 105.89 (resistance in June 2024) as more significant support levels





