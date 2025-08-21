US Deploys Destroyers to Venezuelan Waters in Latest Drug War Move

The United States is increasing pressure on Venezuela, deploying three guided-missile destroyers to its waters in a bid to combat drug cartels. This move comes as President Trump escalates his rhetoric against drug trafficking and Venezuela's role in it.

The United States is deploying three Aegis guided-missile destroyers to the waters off Venezuela as part of President Trump's efforts to combat threats from Latin American drug cartels . A White House official confirmed this to CBS News on Wednesday, verifying a report by Reuters. The USS Gravely, the USS Jason Dunham, and the USS Sampson are scheduled to depart for the region within the next few days, the official stated.

The Pentagon has also confirmed that these military assets have been assigned to the region to support counter-narcotics operations. An anonymous Defense Department official, who was not authorized to discuss military planning, revealed that the vessels would be deployed for several months. This deployment of U.S. destroyers and personnel comes as President Trump advocates for using the U.S. military to hinder cartels, which he blames for the influx of fentanyl and other illegal drugs into American communities, and for perpetuating violence in some U.S. cities. Mr. Trump has also urged Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to collaborate more on security matters than her predecessor, particularly by more aggressively pursuing Mexico's cartels. However, President Sheinbaum has firmly drawn a line concerning Mexico's sovereignty, rejecting suggestions from Mr. Trump and others regarding any military intervention by the U.S. President Trump designated Venezuela's Tren de Aragua, MS-13 in El Salvador, and six groups based in Mexico as foreign terrorist organizations in February. His Republican administration has also increased immigration enforcement against alleged gang members. The terror designation, typically reserved for groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS, which employ violence for political motives, is an unusual step for money-driven criminal organizations such as Latin American cartels. Nonetheless, the Trump administration contends that the international connections and operations of these groups, which include drug trafficking, migrant smuggling, and violent attempts to expand their territory, justify the designation. Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced a doubling of the reward offered for the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to $50 million, accusing him of being one of the world's largest drug traffickers and collaborating with cartels to flood the U.S. with fentanyl-laced cocaine.The press office of Venezuela's government did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment regarding the deployment of the U.S. destroyers. Nevertheless, without directly addressing the ships, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, in a statement on Tuesday, dismissed the Trump administration's drug-trafficking accusations against Venezuela. 'Washington's accusing Venezuela of drug trafficking reveals its lack of credibility and the failure of its policies in the region,' Gil stated. 'While Washington threatens, Venezuela steadily advances in peace and sovereignty, demonstrating that true effectiveness against crime is achieved by respecting the independence of its peoples. Every aggressive statement confirms the inability of imperialism to subdue a free and sovereign people.' Following this statement, the government announced a temporary ban on the purchase, sale, and operation of drones within Venezuelan airspace. In 2018, drones carrying explosives detonated near Maduro during an apparent assassination attempt while he was addressing hundreds of soldiers in a live televised speech. On Monday, Maduro stated that the U.S. had escalated its threats against Venezuela and announced plans to deploy more than 4.5 million militia members nationwide. These militias were established by former President Hugo Chávez to include volunteers who could assist the armed forces in defending against external and domestic attacks. 'The empire has gone mad and has renewed its threats to Venezuela's peace and tranquility,' Maduro stated at an event in Caracas, without specifying any particular actions. Maduro was indicted in a New York federal court in 2020, during the first Trump presidency, alongside several close allies on federal charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine. At the time, the U.S. offered a $15 million reward for his arrest





