the US Department of Justice has filed a brief in a lawsuit filed by two Virginia residents against the National Park Service and other federal agencies over the planned UFC Freedom 250 eveNt on the White Residence South Lawn. The lawsuit alleges that the event violates National Park Service regulations and is a burden to taxpayers.

The US Department of Justice has filed a brief in a lawsuit filed by two Virginia residents against the National Park Service and other federal agencies over the planned UFC Freedom 250 event on the White Home South Lawn.

The lawsuit, backed by the left-wing activist group Public Integrity Project, alleges that the event violates National Park Service regulations and is a burden to taxpayers. the DOJ brief argues that the regulations do not prohibit the UFC Freedom 250 activities and that the plaintiffs' delay in filing the lawsuit is inexcusable. The event is scheduled to begin on Sunday with a seven-clash lineup in a specially constructed outdoor venue known as 'the Claw' on the South Lawn.

The venue will have 4,500 seats, while thousands more will be able to watch the fights from large screens set up on the Ellipse. The event will also be televised on Paramount+. The group suing the administration over the UFC fight will have until Wednesday evening to respond to the DOJ's filing, with both sides saying they would be available for oral argument on Thursday if the judge deems it necessary.

The lawsuit is just one of several high-profile cases against the administration,including a challenge to the planned East Wing ballroom construction project on the White House grounds. The Public Integrity Project, which has alSo filed similar lawsuits to stop Trump administration actions, was founded earlier this year and is backed by former Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold and former DOJ prosecutor Brendan Ballou.

The group has also filed lawsuits against the DOJ's proposed $1.776 'anti-weaponization fund' and the architect of the Capitol for not installing a congressionally-approved plaque about the Capitol riot. The two people leading the lawsuit against the UFC fight are Virginia residents Paul Romano and Susan Douglas, who have both donated to former Vice President Kamala Harris's unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign against Trump.

The DOJ brief notes that the millions of dollars spent, hours of labor expended, and travel accommodations made by attendees of the event, as well as the 14 fighters who trained for months, could be ruined by the lawsuit. The brief also argues that the plaintiffs' delay in filing the lawsuit is inexcusable, given that the event was publicly announced almost a year ago and the dates were confirmed by the White House three months ago.

The event is designed to celebrate the United States of America and the plaintiffs are seeking to impose their idiosyncratic preferences on the rest of the land,the DOJ brief argues. The case is being handled by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, an appointee of former President Barack Obama. The judge has been assigned to handle the case and will consider the DOJ's filing and the plaintiffs' response before making a decision





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US Department Of Justice National Park Service UFC Freedom 250 White House South Lawn Public Integrity Project Paul Romano Susan Douglas Kamala Harris Trump Administration Barack Obama Amit Mehta

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