US Department of Justice Dismantles International Child Smuggling Ring Exploiting Migration Programs

Federal authorities have indicted several individuals for smuggling migrant children into the U.S. and utilizing fraudulent identities to gain custody through the Unaccompanied Alien Children program.

The United States Department of Justice has taken decisive action against a sophisticated international smuggling operation designed to traffic migrant children across the border. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche recently announced federal indictments targeting Maritza Azucena Cahuec Coc and her brother, Carlos Agustin Cahuec Coc, both of whom are nationals of Guatemala.

These individuals are accused of orchestrating a criminal enterprise that not only smuggled unaccompanied children into the United States but also manipulated federal systems to gain legal custody of these minors. The scheme specifically targeted the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is responsible for the care and placement of Unaccompanied Alien Children.

By utilizing fraudulent documentation and fake identities, the defendants allegedly bypassed critical vetting processes to assume the role of sponsors for children they had no actual familial relation to. According to detailed indictments, the operation ran from late 2020 through October 2023. Maritza Azucena Cahuec Coc is alleged to have been the primary architect of the fraudulent sponsorship applications.

After smuggling the children into the country, she would submit applications claiming kinship, often employing aliases and forged papers to deceive federal agents. The scope of the crime was further revealed when law enforcement arrested Carlos Agustin Cahuec Coc in May, finding him in a vehicle with a 16-year-old child.

Furthermore, the investigation uncovered the involvement of Gladys Marina Caal Chen, another Guatemalan national. In a disturbing cycle of exploitation, Caal Chen had previously been the beneficiary of a fraudulent sponsorship arranged by one of the ring's co-conspirators.

However, she allegedly attempted to perpetuate the crime by seeking to fraudulently sponsor another child in early 2024, lying about her identity upon her arrest. Among the most egregious cases revealed by the Department of Justice is that of Juan Tiul Xi. Xi has entered a guilty plea regarding his role in smuggling a 14-year-old girl into the United States. By falsely claiming to be the child's brother, he was able to secure custody in September 2023.

Once the child was under his control, he subjected her to sexual abuse, highlighting the extreme dangers created when vetting systems are compromised. Xi has been sentenced to eight years in state prison for sexual battery of a child, in addition to a 26-month federal sentence. U.S. Attorney David Toepfer emphasized that the federal government will not tolerate criminals who view the immigration system as a business opportunity for financial gain, particularly when children are the victims.

He stressed that those who profit from smuggling will face the full weight of the law. Beyond the specific criminal charges, the announcement by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche served as a sharp critique of the previous administration's handling of the border and the UAC program. Blanche suggested that the Biden administration, and specifically former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, created an environment that effectively facilitated the trafficking of children.

The allegations center on the claim that the government pushed children through the pipeline with insufficient vetting of adult sponsors, leading to a loss of oversight once children were placed in private homes. This policy direction is described as reckless, with critics arguing it turned the U.S. government into a facilitator for child abuse on an unprecedented scale. The DOJ maintains that these systemic failures left thousands of children vulnerable to trafficking, sexual assault, and labor exploitation.

The current legal actions represent a broader effort to secure the border and protect vulnerable minors from predatory criminal networks. By targeting the facilitators of these schemes, the Department of Justice aims to deter other smuggling rings from exploiting the gaps in the federal resettlement process. The collaboration between local law enforcement in Northern Ohio and federal investigators was praised as essential in uncovering these crimes.

As the legal proceedings continue for the Cahuec Coc siblings and Caal Chen, the focus remains on tightening the vetting protocols of the Office of Refugee Resettlement to ensure that children are placed with genuine relatives rather than criminals. The government is signaling a shift toward more aggressive prosecution of immigration fraud to prevent the repeat of such tragedies





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