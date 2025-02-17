US Department of Education Investigates Virginia School Districts Over Gender Identity Policies

The US Department of Education is investigating several school districts in northern Virginia for allegedly defying President Trump's executive order against gender identity policies. Conservative group America First Legal filed a complaint alleging these districts violate Title IX and the president's order by promoting gender identity policies.

The U.S. Department of Education has initiated an investigation into several school districts in northern Virginia over allegations of disregarding President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting gender identity policies. The Department's Office for Civil Rights has launched an enforcement investigation into these school districts, as reported by Fox 5 DC.

The districts under scrutiny include Arlington County Public Schools, Alexandria City Public Schools, Fairfax County Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Schools, and Prince William County Public Schools. This action follows a complaint filed by the conservative nonprofit America First Legal, which accuses these Virginia schools of maintaining policies promoting gender identity in violation of the president's directive.The complaint asserts that these school districts are violating Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools, as well as Trump's executive order titled 'Ending Racial Indoctrination in K-12 Schools.' This executive order called upon certain federal agencies to develop a plan to eliminate the 'instruction, advancement or promotion of gender ideology or discriminatory equity ideology' in K-12 schools receiving federal funding. America First Legal emphasizes that the federal government prohibits 'instruction, advancement or promotion of gender ideology' as outlined in Trump's order, arguing that allowing biological boys to use girls' restrooms and locker rooms falls under this language.America First Legal characterizes the districts named in the complaint as radical and lawless, claiming they prioritize 'denying biology over teaching it.' In response, Arlington Public Schools stated its unwavering commitment to its non-discrimination policies and its dedication to providing safe and inclusive learning environments for all students. The district affirmed its adherence to all federal laws pertaining to Title IX. Prince William County Public Schools expressed its willingness to cooperate with the investigation and reiterated its commitment to fostering a welcoming, supportive learning environment where all students feel safe and emotionally secure. Alexandria City Public Schools indicated its intention to respond to the investigation in accordance with applicable law. Loudoun County Public Schools and Fairfax County Public Schools issued similar statements. Fairfax County Public Schools emphasized that its policies align with state and federal anti-discrimination laws and binding court precedents





