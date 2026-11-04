US Delegation to Attend UN Climate Summit in Türkiye Post-Trump Withdrawal

A US congressional delegation led by Rep Sean Casten will attend COP31 in Antalya despite Trump's second Paris Agreement exit, aiming for diplomatic engagement.

An American congressional delegation will travel to Türkiye for the annual UN climate summit, a Democratic lawmaker said on Wednesday. This announcement comes a day after the Democratic Party secured a landslide victory in the midterm elections. The United States had not taken part in the negotiations after President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the Paris Agreement for a second time upon returning to office. Despite this official withdrawal, the delegation will still attend the event.

Representative Sean Casten of Illinois stated that the nineteen-member delegation would play an important diplomatic function at COP31. The summit runs from November 9 to November 20 in Antalya. Casten told a press call that the group will not be in the majority at that point. He added that they will be received with an understanding of what just happened politically.

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Diplomatic Goals Amid Policy Retreat

Casten said it is important not to be naive, given the United States failure to ratify the 1997 Kyoto Protocol. He also cited the two exits from the Paris Agreement under Trump as factors that shape global perceptions. However, he believes there is a real value in being present on the ground in Antalya.

The primary goal is to convey to the world that America has spoken through its recent elections. Furthermore, the delegation aims to highlight that so many of the challenges faced by nations are the same. Casten cited climate refugees and financial volatility caused by climate change as shared global risks. He also emphasized the need to decarbonize economies, especially given the ongoing Iran war.

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Organizational Leadership and Broader Coalition

The delegation is being led by the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition, also known as the SEEC Institute. This organization is a nonpartisan think tank that coordinates the effort. The group stated that members would meet policymakers, civil society groups, and business leaders.

These meetings are intended to explore opportunities for renewed US engagement on climate, energy, and economic policy. US state and local leaders are also set to travel to Türkiye under the America is All In coalition. This parallel effort underscores a broad base of support for climate action outside of federal executive policy.

Domestic Political Challenges and Economic Context

Domestically, Trump has threatened to use his veto power, raising questions about how much Democrats can achieve on the climate front. This occurs even with Democratic control of both the House and Senate following the midterms. Casten said Trump's tariffs make solar panels and electric vehicles more expensive. He also noted that the Iran war is spiking gasoline prices.

Casten identified these two factors as the biggest drivers of inflation right now. He remains cautiously optimistic that political margins will open up some opportunities. He cited the Republican Party's history of backing some environmental policies, including emissions trading. He also pointed to past success in protecting the ozone layer as a historical precedent for bipartisan cooperation.