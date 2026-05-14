US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Latest Pitch for Record-Breaking Pentagon Budget

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday released yet another ad pitching President Donald Trump's proposed $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget, as new polling showed major skepticism over the idea. In his latest pitch, Hegseth insists that 'America is not in decline' and that the US remains the strongest military power on Earth. However, the proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget comes at a time when the Trump administration has wrecked traditional oversight mechanisms, making waste and fraud far more likely at a Pentagon that's never passed an audit.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday released yet another ad pitching President Donald Trump 's proposed $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget, as new polling showed major skepticism over the idea.

In his latest pitch for the record-breaking defense budget, the former Fox News host insists that 'America is not in decline,' even though the US has been unable to compel Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz despite having spent nearly $1 trillion on defense in 2025.

'We remain the strongest military power on Earth,' Hegseth continued. 'But that power requires renewal. And with global threats that are constantly evolving, it's time to make a $1.5 trillion investment.

' The $1.5 trillion investment is a GENERATIONAL DOWN PAYMENT on America’s national defense. This investment guarantees the United States maintains overwhelming strength and unmatched deterrence against any adversary for generations to come





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Pentagon Budget Trump Hegseth America Decline Strength Deterrence Investment Golden Dome Artificial Intelligence Oversight Mechanisms Audit Cold War Post-9/11 Defense Buildup Strategic Necessity Fiscally Responsible Deficit Financing Uncle Sam's Credit Card

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